Bray Wyatt most likely to lose at WWE WrestleMania 39? Major hint as report surfaces

Bray Wyatt is gearing up for a WrestleMania 39 bout against Bobby Lashley. However, recent reports suggest that the future of the SmackDown Superstar is already in place.

According to a recent report from Xero News, it looks like Bray Wyatt won't be victorious for his slated WrestleMania 39 match against Bobby Lashley. The site stated that there is no rematch planned against The All Mighty, as the latter will end his feud against Brock Lesnar. Alexa Bliss' potential reunion with the SmackDown Superstar after the event was also mentioned, which could play a part in the outcome of his match.

"WWE still intend on having the Bray Wyatt story as originally planned, play out. I'm told there are more 'twists and turns' coming. Alexa Bliss is expected to get involved with Wyatt once again post WrestleMania. Bobby Lashley was not Wyatt's originally planned WrestleMania opponent, I'm told a rematch between the pair is not planned and Bobby Lashley will finish the feud with Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania,"

The last time Little Miss Bliss was involved in a Bray match was at WrestleMania 37. She betrayed Wyatt, which cost him the bout against Randy Orton. Alexa is currently out of action, and it remains to be seen if she will return along with her former dark persona.

Bray Wyatt's initial WrestleMania 39 opponent was reportedly not Bobby Lashley

Prior to Brock Lesnar and the All Mighty's match at the Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt sent out a warning to the eventual winner of the bout. As it turns out, The Eater of Worlds was supposed to have a date with The Beast Incarnate at 'Mania instead.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar turned down a bout against Bray Wyatt due to the latter's supernatural gimmick. The report stated that the former UFC Champion was worried about his image if involved with "magic stuff." This is why when Omos was reportedly pitched to be Lesnar's opponent, the suggestion wasn't turned down.

''With Wyatt’s supernatural gimmick and total lack of “believability,” it hurts a believe real-life tough-guy to have to sell the magic stuff. At that point Omos was brought into the picture to face Lesnar, who didn’t turn down that suggestion.''

It remains to be seen what Wyatt's fate will be at WrestleMania 39. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see what other mind games The Eater of Worlds has in store for Bobby Lashley.

