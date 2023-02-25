Alexa Bliss asks a question to fans amidst WWE hiatus

Alexa Bliss recently asked a question to her fans on Twitter amidst her absence from WWE TV.

Bliss last competed in a RAW Women's title match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023, which she lost. Soon after, PWInsider reported that Little Miss Bliss was taking time off from WWE television.

Alexa Bliss has now shared a tweet, asking a question to the WWE Universe. Check out the tweet below:

"Where’s Alexa…"

Fans have been clamoring to see Alexa Bliss on WWE TV

Bliss has been a mainstay on WWE TV for quite a long time now. She has amassed a massive fan following on social media over the years and is one of the most beloved superstars in all of WWE. Bliss' tweet received several responses from fans who are upset about her current WWE status:

TripleLoopingCoaster @TriLoopCoaster @AlexaBliss_WWE You are missed. I can’t wait for you to come back. @AlexaBliss_WWE You are missed. I can’t wait for you to come back. ❤️

Kira Knight @KiraKnight80

We miss you Alexa @AlexaBliss_WWE I hope she is preparing her returnWe miss you Alexa @AlexaBliss_WWE I hope she is preparing her return 😜We miss you Alexa ❤️

Bliss has not done much of note over the past few years on the main roster. She is a multi-time Women's Champion across RAW and SmackDown. Interestingly, all five of her singles title reigns came during her first two years on the main roster.

Bliss lost the RAW Women's title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018. She has yet to win another singles Women's title since then. She acknowledged the same last year during her appearance on WWE's The Bump:

“It’s gonna be great tagging with Bianca, but I still have the goal of being [at] the top of the women’s division again. It’s been a long time, it’s been about four years since I’ve held a singles championship for the women’s division, and I look forward to changing that as soon as I can, whether that’s against Bianca or anyone else on the roster. But right now, we’re all tagging together and seeing how that goes at Clash, and then after that, it’s every woman for themselves.” [H/T Fightful]

Bliss' fans would want nothing but to see her make a return to WWE TV soon and end her championship drought. It remains to be seen how long her current hiatus will last.

What do you think Alexa Bliss meant by her cryptic tweet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

