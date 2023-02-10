Bray Wyatt still hasn't met his match in WWE, but there's actually one who could be it

There's a lot of mythology and lore that surrounds Bray Wyatt when it comes to his run in WWE, with no one really knowing how to handle him. But what if there was someone on the roster who could go toe-to-toe with Wyatt when it comes to his level of darkness?

In fact, there is someone in wrestling who can match him. However, he is currently on the AEW roster and his name is Malakai Black, who WWE fans will know as former NXT Champion Aleister Black.

Since joining AEW, Malakai Black has not been too fussed about championships, but rather corrupting other members of the All Elite Wrestling roster with the help of his House of Black stablemates Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart.

Bray Wyatt has managed to get under the skin of many WWE Superstars in the past, with LA Knight being the most recent victim. However, he's never been able to fully convince any of his enemies to join forces with him.

Malakai Black, on the other hand, is more than capable of coverting people to the dark side, with his most recent rival Eddie Kingston turning on his partner Ortiz after "seeing the way." However, Black dismissed Kingston's remarks, proving that he is extremely influential, but is picky on who he goes after.

If Wyatt and Black were ever to meet in a WWE or AEW ring, it would certainly be a sight to behold as both men would be aiming to corrupt and manipulate the other mentally. But for right now, fans will have to wait for this supernatural dream match.

Bray Wyatt struggled to cope after the death of a top AEW star

The wrestling world was saddened to learn that on December 26th, 2020, Brodie Lee (Luke Harper in WWE) passed away. The former TNT Champion was a beloved figure by many, but none more so than Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt detailed in a recent podcast interview with Ryan Satin that he struggled to come to terms with Brodie's death in the weeks and months that followed, with the Eater of Worlds claiming that no matter where he goes, there is always something that reminds him of Brodie.

AEW was able to pay tribute to Brodie Lee with a "Celebration of Life" tribute show just a few days after his death, while Bray allowed himself to break character at WrestleMania 37 when he did Brodie's trademark taunt during his match with Randy Orton.

What are your favorite memories of Brodie Lee? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes