AEW and WWE are both very aware of each other, no matter what they may say. One promotion may indirectly reference something that happened on the other show, either in a promo or match.

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite was full of references to WWE. With so much competition between the promotions, it's sometimes hard to keep up with every dig. The promo battle between World Champion MJF and Adam Cole this week featured a few gems.

Let's take a look at the references AEW made about WWE during the promo battle on the latest Dynamite:

#4. Adam Cole was "Shawn Michaels' handpicked Champion"

The first reference MJF made involved Cole's journey after Ring of Honor. Friedman actually praised Cole, saying that once he left ROH, he went to Florida and became "Shawn Michaels' handpicked Champion."

While working with The Heartbreak Kid, Cole won the North American Championship, NXT Tag Team Titles, and the NXT Championship.

#3. The "Undisputed Era" reference

MJF further praised the former NXT star, saying that Cole became "the greatest world champion in that brand's history." He didn't stop with the references there, saying that Cole's Championship accolades are "undisputed."

Along with Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly, Cole ruled over NXT for most of his time in Florida. The group was a key part of the brand's history.

Once NXT was announced to change into NXT 2.0, it wasn't hard to see that some foundational stars would probably leave.

#2. AEW's version of The Miz and Maryse?

During the verbal encounter, MJF claimed that the version he grew to like in Florida wasn't the same one that showed up recently. Cole debuted as a heel but was seriously injured. He returned to action as a face, and that version didn't impress the AEW Champion.

MJF claimed that the new version of Cole seems more like an adult gamer who never leaves the basement. However, his girlfriend, Britt Baker, leaves the house with his "manhood" in her purse.

The manhood and purse comments could have been a slight to the ongoing taunts The Miz faces from fans. Most opponents say his manhood is tiny and that Maryse, his wife, carries it in her purse.

#1. Titan Towers and Vince McMahon

Quite possibly, the biggest comment of the night was MJF literally saying Vince McMahon's name. It started with some of the reasons why Cole left WWE for AEW.

He first mentioned Titan Towers, the well-known headquarters of WWE, and how a certain individual didn't think Cole had "top guy" looks or ability. MJF then said that the person in question was Vince McMahon and that he was a fan of The Chairman.

The AEW Champ said that "the old man" must have lost his marbles for letting someone with Cole's talents leave the company. However, after seeing this new version of Cole, he claimed Vince was right. MJF also suggested that Cole was pitched to be Keith Lee's manager.

