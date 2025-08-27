Britt Baker to finally return to AEW and introduce 30-year-old star as her new partner? Analyzing the chances

AEW has showcased several major surprises in 2025 so far. Continuing the trend, could the promotion book Britt Baker's return soon and have her team up with a major star who has recently become a free agent?Baker has not been seen on AEW TV since November last year, and it seems that all possible plans for her were scrapped since. Her contract with the company is reported to expire in 2026, but could be extended due to injury time. However, there is still a major chance she could be brought in before all that.Seeing as Wardlow, who was on a hiatus of more than a year, was able to make his return in due time, a similar scenario could be possible for the former world champion. Yesterday, Maki Itoh announced that she would be departing from Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling after more than eight years. Given that she and Britt Baker have a history of teaming up with one another, AEW could look to sign her and pair the two together.Tony Khan has also talked about adding women's tag team titles to the company, and has already made the championship belts. Given that the women's division is booming, he could book a tournament for this already, with Baker and Itoh being a wildcard. Similar to how it was for Brodido, he could have them win it all should they get a great reception from the fans.However, this is only speculation for now, and fans have to wait and see how Baker's contract situation ends up.Maki Itoh has expressed wanting to join AEWHaving competed in several matches from around 2021 to 2023, Maki Itoh is no stranger to competing in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She has also been featured in multiple high-profile matches, which indicates that Tony Khan values her.In July 2023, while speaking at Wrestling with Honor, the Japanese star expressed wanting to join the AEW roster and be active on TV. She mentioned at the time that the chances were slim, but she was still hopeful.&quot;I still want to go to AEW. It's a narrow door, but my dream is to be part of the AEW roster and have an active role on TV,&quot; Itoh said.𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCoversLINK“I still want to go to AEW. It's a narrow door, but my dream is to be part of the AEW roster and have an active role on TV.” - Maki Itoh (via Wrestling With Honor)Now that she has hit free agency, Maki Itoh could look to explore her options in the United States. Given that she has a history with them, Tony Khan could look to sign her and make her All-Elite. The possibilities are endless with having her on the roster.She would be an interesting addition to an already stacked women's division.