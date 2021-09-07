5 Lesser known facts about AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., won the AEW Women’s Championship at Double or Nothing in 2021. Baker had to go through a lot to reach the top of the women’s roster in AEW. Injuries and setbacks have not been able to slow down Baker, who is now one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry.

Over the past few years, Britt Baker has worked hard to make it big in wrestling. At the same time, she is juggling between her career as a dentist and making things work well inside the ring.

Fans already know that Baker is a real-life dentist and is in a relationship with former NXT Champion Adam Cole. However, there are a few interesting things that you may not know about the wrestler. Take a look at the five lesser-known facts about AEW Women’s Champion, Britt Baker.

#5. AEW couple Britt Baker and Adam Cole met on Bumble

At All Out 2021, Adam Cole made his first appearance in AEW. Cole came out to align with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Behind the scenes, Cole is in a real-life relationship with Britt Baker. While Cole and Baker didn’t work together in WWE for too long, they’ve shared a healthy relationship off-screen.

What many fans may not know is the fact that the two AEW stars met on the popular dating app Bumble. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2020, Britt Baker spilled the beans on how the two wrestlers met a while back.

"So, because we’re both wrestlers, but we actually met on Bumble, a dating app. I was in Hershey, PA for a dental school conference and he came on Bumble but it just didn’t look like him because he had his hair back and normal clothes on and anytime I’ve ever seen him in a wrestling ring he’s like soaking wet, his hair is dripping wet, he has no clothes on, pro-wrestling, right? And it said his name was Austin, so for me, I’m like, this guy looks so familiar but I don’t know Austin and then it finally clicked and we started talking from there, and then it took us awhile to go on a date, I was kind of hesitant because he’s not the most likable character on TV and is kind of evil, but it was after New Japan, when he got home from New Japan, we went on a date, and it was ever since then, and now I live in Orlando with him," Britt Baker said. (h/t 411 Mania)

Even though the two are currently part of the same wrestling company, it’s interesting that they met through a dating app. That’s one crazy story.

