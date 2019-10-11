Exclusive: AEW star Britt Baker on her dual career in dentistry, future goals and more

Darren Paltrowitz FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Exclusive 86 // 11 Oct 2019, 11:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Britt Baker

Since making its network television debut two weeks ago, AEW: Dynamite has undeniably made a global impact. Bringing together top talents from all walks of life within the world of professional wrestling, AEW has not only been impressing the television industry with its strong ratings out of the gate but also managers of major entertainment and sporting venues as all of its live events have been presented in front of capacity crowds.

One of AEW performers who has everyone talking is Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker is notably a dentist, a proper alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. She was also the first female talent announced as having signed to AEW, which itself was properly launched in January 2019.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Britt Baker herself on October 10, 2019, by phone about her past, present and future. Highlights from the chat have been transcribed below, while the full interview will be broadcast as part of an upcoming edition of the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast.

On starting off 2019 strong:

Britt Baker: I always like to keep the mentality that the next big thing is steps ahead of you, because if not it's really easy to get discouraged and stay down on yourself. But I definitely did not see [2019] being quite so explosive in my world, per se.

On whether this week's match on AEW Dynamite went as great as she had planned for:

Britt Baker: It sure did, because we ended up winning via my submission, so I don't think it could go any better than that.

Advertisement

On what it would mean to her to become the AEW Women's Champion:

Britt Baker: I was the first woman signed to AEW so I was catapulted right away to the top just for that basic fact... But now there's a Women's Championship introduced, so now to be the best you have to be the champion. So I don't want to just be the first woman signed anymore, I want to be the World Champion and that's exactly what I'm gonna do.

On whether her dental and wrestling careers ever intersect:

Britt Baker: That's a hard question, yes and no. I get tons of wrestlers that ask me dental questions or for dental advice. "This tooth hurts." Or "can you look at this?" Or "which products should I use?" I get all the time. I'm also more and more getting some fans trickling in as patients, which is good as long as they're there to be a patient and to keep on track with their oral health. That's gonna get crazy if there's fans coming in all the time, because then we can't get work done. It can't be all play. (laughs)