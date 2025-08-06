Brock Lesnar and 4 WWE Icons Tony Khan Will Never Sign to AEW

AEW has signed a plethora of top talents over the past few years. Many fans consider All Elite Wrestling to have a better overall roster than WWE.The Jacksonville-based promotion has not shied away from bringing in popular WWE legends. Tony Khan has signed Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley, and Cope in the past six years, as these high-profile names help bring more eyeballs to the product.However, there are certain WWE legends who might never be seen in AEW. In this article, let's look at five WWE icons Tony Khan will never sign to All Elite Wrestling.#5. Brock Lesnar might never be seen in AEWBrock Lesnar is among WWE's biggest attractions. The Beast Incarnate is arguably one of the most popular pro wrestlers walking this planet. However, Tony Khan might never acquire the services of The Conqueror even if the opportunity arises. At the age of 48, The Beast is in the final stages of his in-ring career, and it would not be profitable to bring an aging Brock Lesnar to AEW by spending a hefty amount on his contract. Moreover, Brock will only be available for a limited number of matches, which would make it difficult for Khan to utilize him properly.Lesnar's image has taken a hit after he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit, and Khan would not want to associate with him in any capacity.#4. Seth Rollins might not get the chance to wrestle in All Elite WrestlingSeth Rollins has been vocal about his gratitude for being in WWE. The Architect had dreamt of joining the Stamford-based promotion his entire lifetime, and he is fortunate enough to have fulfilled his goal.The reigning World Heavyweight Champion has come to the defense of the sports entertainment juggernaut on numerous occasions. Seth Rollins' loyalty towards WWE might make it difficult for Tony Khan to ever bring him to AEW.Khan might also refrain from signing Rollins, as he already has Will Ospreay on his roster. The Aerial Assassin possesses a similar skill set to The Visionary while arguably being a significantly better in-ring performer.Khan might prefer to invest in Will Ospreay as the next face of AEW instead of bringing in The Architect, who will be in his 40s soon. The Revolutionary has removed several exciting moves from his arsenal to avoid injuries, which has affected the quality of his performances.#3. Randy Orton and Tony Khan had an X/Twitter warRandy Orton is counted amongst WWE's biggest draws. The Viper has carved out a legendary career in the company, and his finisher, RKO, has helped him gain mainstream recognition.Any pro wrestling promotion would be eager to have Randy Orton, who is a total package. However, Khan might not be interested in bringing in The Legend Killer. Rumors of Orton possibly joining All Elite Wrestling were on the rise in 2019. The Viper fueled the speculations by tagging several AEW stars in one of his Instagram posts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the tease, Orton ended up re-signing with WWE, putting all the rumors to rest. The Apex Predator later got into an X/Twitter war with Tony Khan when the latter took shots at WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia.Khan called out Randy Orton for using AEW as &quot;leverage&quot; to get a better deal from WWE. The Viper did not hold back either and said that he would have talked to Tony's father, Shahid Khan, if he had any intention of joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.Considering the heat between the two individuals, the possibility of The Legend Killer joining the Tony Khan-led company seems very unlikely.#2. Tony Khan might not sign The MizThe Miz has had an iconic career in WWE. The A-Lister has continued to be a valuable asset to WWE despite having his fair share of critics.The former WWE Intercontinental Champion excels in the role of a cocky heel who can tear apart his opponents on the microphone. While he is mainly known for his fiery promos, Miz also has several in-ring classics under his belt.The Awesome One is likely to remain with the Stamford-based promotion till the end of his career, as he has built a significant presence outside the squared circle. However, Tony Khan might not offer a deal to The A-Lister if the latter ever becomes a free agent.The Jacksonville-based promotion puts a lot of emphasis on the quality of in-ring action. As great as he is in the ring, The Miz is far behind wrestlers like Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, and other AEW talents.In recent months, Khan has put a halt to signing free agents, as he now only wants those wrestlers who could contribute to the company in a positive way. Since he does not fit the general vibe of All Elite Wrestling, The Miz might not ever work with Tony Khan.#1. Tony Khan might never work with CM Punk againAEW did the unthinkable in 2021. The Jacksonville-based promotion managed to bring CM Punk out of retirement after seven years.The Best in the World remained with the promotion for the next two years, helping All Elite Wrestling gain major financial success. However, Punk's backstage issues with The Elite and Jack Perry led to his exit in September 2023.While he loved working with the Chicago native, Khan had to fire Punk after All In 2023 to protect the backstage morale. Since then, the two sides have taken several shots at one another.During his appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, The Straight Edge Superstar revealed that he called Khan a &quot;clown&quot; moments after his backstage fight with Perry. AEW seems to have moved on from the Punk vs. Elite episode, and Tony Khan would not want such issues to arise in AEW again.Khan might instantly reject the proposal if Punk ever enters the free agent market again.