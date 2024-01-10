When Tony Khan and Randy Orton had a heated Twitter war 4 years ago: Who came out on top?

Tony Khan's recent social media presence has caused him to clash heads with wrestling fans, and previously even against WWE Superstar Randy Orton. The Viper has also been one of the candid stars of the Stamford-based promotion, and he showed this when he got into a verbal exchange with the AEW President four years ago.

The Twitter exchange between both men began when CM Punk tweeted that he would discuss and catch up on wrestling news after joining WWE Backstage in 2019. He tagged several current and former superstars, including the AEW President Tony Khan.

The AEW President then shaded the Stamford-based promotion by saying, "No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers in Saudi Arabia!" This was about when WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event but could not immediately fly back to the United States of America due to flight issues.

Randy Orton replied with an article about Shahid Khan, Co-Founder of AEW and Tony's father, being investigated for corruption. Tony responded that Randy would only tag him in posts if The Viper was grasping for leverage. Tony then defended his father by stating the article only contained baseless claims and it was a year old. He shot back at Orton for using a racial slur on a live Twitch stream.

Randy replied by calling Tony Khan a 'Jacksonville Dixie,' referencing former TNA Wrestling President Dixie Carter. The Legend Killer added that if he wanted to talk business, he would call Shahid Khan instead. The AEW President has not responded to Randy's comments.

Which WWE Superstar did Tony Khan recently get into an altercation with on Twitter?

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 after almost two years of absence.

Tony Khan might have ended his feud with Randy Orton on Twitter, but he recently started one again with WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal.

Tony Khan took a shot against Jinder by saying that AEW received backlash when Hook challenged for Samoa Joe's World Championship. However, there was no backlash when Mahal was set for a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins despite his losing streak. Jinder Mahal replied by asking who Hook is and adding the schedule for next week's episode of RAW. However, The Modern Day Maharaja has since deleted his tweet.

Which rapper did Randy Orton also get into an exchange with on social media?

Randy Orton does not always engage in social media exchanges against his rival company, but he once took a shot against Soulja Boy. The American rapper previously called WWE fake, and The Viper replied that Soulja should step up and compare wrestlers to stunt performers who perform 200 days a year.

It would be interesting to see if any more exchanges will be made between Tony Khan and the rest of the WWE locker room.

