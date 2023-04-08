Brock Lesnar would be an ideal choice to retire a possibly returning WWE legend this year

Brock Lesnar shocked the world on the Raw after WrestleMania 39 when he betrayed Cody Rhodes, and since this is the direction WWE are going with over the next few months, perhaps Brock would be a good choice to retire a wrestling legend.

The legend in question is AEW star Dustin Rhodes, who many WWE fans will know better as Goldust. Dustin has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019, and if anything, has given his career a shot in the arm thanks to the quality of in-ring work he's been producing.

However, that could all come to an end in 2023, as Rhodes revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire in July, and with so many miles on the clock, it seems as if retirement could be on the cards for 'The Natural' very soon.

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Read more down below. Dustin Rhodes has revealed that his AEW contract ends in July of 2023, he previously said that he is planning on retiring from competition in 2023.Read more down below. Dustin Rhodes has revealed that his AEW contract ends in July of 2023, he previously said that he is planning on retiring from competition in 2023.Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/TCeQmMwYTH

WWE have already proven that they will use Cody Rhodes' family as a way to get under his skin, but Brock Lesnar isn't the type of person to say what he's going to do, he is a man of action.

By injecting Dustin into the rivalry between Cody and Brock, it would be a great way to set up a huge match Summerslam or another big event WWE chooses to do, as Cody would effectively be trying to get revenge on Lesnar for forcing Dustin into retirement, rather than Dustin himself choosing when to retire.

It might not have seemed to be the most logical story for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 39 in the eyes of some fans, but with some old-school flair from a legend like Dustin Rhodes, Brock Lesnar will look like an even bigger villain, making Cody in-turn look like a more valiant hero.

Brock Lesnar and Dustin Rhodes have never shared the ring together

One of the most unique aspects about Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes feuding in 2023 is that before the Raw after WrestleMania 39, they had never shared the ring together.

This makes Dustin Rhodes' inclusion and potential retirement at the hands of Lesnar even more interesting as he too has never shared the ring with the Beast Incarnate.

The closest the two men came to crossing paths was during the 2003 and 2016 Royal Rumble matches, with both men being entrants but never sharing the ring at the same time.

2003 was the closer of the two, as Goldust entered the match at number 27, while Lesnar entered the match at number 29. However, Goldust had already been eliminated by the time Brock got to the ring, lasting less than a minute before being dumped out of the ring by Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will retire Dustin Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes