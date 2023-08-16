Brock Lesnar's final WWE match should be against someone who holds 8-1 record against him in singles competition

There aren't many people who have a positive win/loss record over Brock Lesnar, but there is one man who was only defeated once by him who should be The Beast Incarnate's final WWE opponent.

The star in question is Rob Van Dam, who recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the 200th edition of Dynamite on August 2nd. He then went on to wrestle Jack Perry for the FTW Championship a week later, but came up short in the end.

Brock and RVD haven't actually wrestled in over 20 years, with their last meeting coming at the Vengeance pay-per-view in July 2002. But there are going to be a few people asking how Rob has such a good record over Lesnar, so let us explain.

At the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 2002, Brock Lesnar and RVD met each other in the final of that year's tournament which Brock won. Van Dam was the WWE Intercontinental Champion at the time and, following the loss, the two feuded over the belt until the following month's PPV, the aforementioned Vengeance show.

In the lead-up to that event, Brock and Rob wrestled on RAW the night after King of the Ring and at six house shows. On each occasion, Van Dam picked up the win by disqualification, thus keeping the belt while still making Brock look strong, which ended up being the finish to their Vengeance match as well.

With such a positive record over Lesnar, and with WrestleMania 40 taking place in Philadelphia, the home of ECW, RVD would be a great fit for Brock's last match as they can both perform at the highest level, have a long history together, and could even incorporate Paul Heyman, given his personal history with both men.

WrestleMania 41 might be taking place in Brock Lesnar's hometown, but if he doesn't want to wrestle anymore, perhaps a Hall of Fame induction that year and a retirement match the year before could work better.

Brock Lesnar's only win over RVD has an AEW connection!

That sounds like a stretch but it is indeed true. Brock Lesnar's sole win over Rob Van Dam actually has a connection to the brief cameo appearances RVD has made for All Elite Wrestling.

The connection is that the August 9th edition of AEW Dynamite, the night that Rob wrestled Jack Perry for the FTW Champion, took place in the same arena as the 2002 King of the Ring pay-per-view, with the building being the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

To add a further connection between the two shows, the King of the Ring event opened with RVD wrestling Chris Jericho, who also appeared on the August 9th edition of Dynamite as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society meeting segment.

