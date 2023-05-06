Brock Lesnar squashing Cody Rhodes at Backlash could force 54-year-old legend to return to WWE after 4 years

Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash 2023 is set to be one of the biggest clashes of the year. However, there has been speculation that the latter is going to get squashed, which in turn might lead to Dustin Rhodes' return to the company.

In his most recent high-profile clash, The American Nightmare suffered a crushing loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief denied him a rematch and he was attacked by The Beast Incarnate shortly after, igniting a feud between the two megastars.

After weeks of attacking each other, the two will collide in a monumental clash at Backlash 2023. There are parallels to be drawn between this story and John Cena's story in 2012 when the Leader of Cenation suffered a heartbreaking loss against The Rock and feuded with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion immediately afterward.

However, this story might have a different end. There is intense speculation that Brock Lesnar could end up squashing Cody Rhodes to further the latter's redemption storyline. While some might argue against that decision, it could be a great booking move as it could force a return for Dustin Rhodes.

The former Goldust enjoyed his best moments as a WWE star when he won the tag team titles alongside his brother many years back. He last wrestled for the Stamford-based company in 2018 and a return to aid his brother against a monster like Brock Lesnar would be wonderful storytelling.

WWE veteran spoke about Cody Rhodes ahead of his match against Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes was widely expected to beat Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals but The Bloodline helped their leader retain.

On an edition of the Monday Mailbag, former referee Mike Chioda commented on the former TNT Champion's future storylines.

"Roman Reigns has gone through every bit of the roster since before I left WWE. He's gone through every top guy in WWE, so I don't think they really thought that Cody deserved to come in in that short period of time and take away everything from Roman Reigns," Chioda added: "If all goes well, it could be Cody next year. With the beating he took after WrestleMania, it just goes to show he's gonna have to fight from underneath and go through this roster of WWE to get these titles." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in wrestling history. If the former AEW EVP overcomes him at Backlash, it would be a huge statement.

