3 Wrestlers that would make a perfect fit for The Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club seems to be an instant hit in AEW. The dream alliance between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson under the mentorship and guidance of William Regal has been a treat to watch for any pro wrestling fan.

After trying to get Moxley to ally with him and eventually agreeing to face him for the first time in over a decade, Danielson lost to the former AEW World Champion via roll-up at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The two continued brawling even after the bell before being stopped by the one and only William Regal.

What's followed in the weeks since has made for compelling television. Currently 3-0, the stable last week dubbed themselves "The Blackpool Combat Club" and teased more recruits to their faction.

AEW is filled with talented young grapplers who would fit perfectly with the violent faction. With that in mind, let's look at three wrestlers in particular that could join the Blackpool Combat Club.

#3. Buddy Matthews could jump from The House of Black to Blackpool

Buddy Matthews is one of Malakai Black's priests

Upon his debut, Buddy Matthews aligned himself with former rival Malakai Black and his partner Brody King. The House of Black is one of the most popular acts in AEW today. That being said, the potential of both Black and Matthews is too lucrative to be ignored.

When Matthews does eventually branch off from The House, he could very well ally with Moxley, Danielson and Regal. AEW could also book him to turn on his stablemates while feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club.

Matthews has all the tools to be a major player in AEW and has shown the propensity towards violence that Blackpool seems to represent. He could be a powerhouse for the stable in the future.

#2. Serena Deeb could carry her Professorship to The Blackpool Combat Club

Over the past few months, Serena Deeb has had an exceptional undercard feud with Hikaru Shida. The Professor is one of the few athletes, male or female, who can work with just about anyone and make them look like a million bucks. It just feels as if a spot in The Blackpool Combat Club is tailor-made for her.

Deeb is one of the most technically proficient professional wrestlers in the world today, and her mean streak is a perfect fit with Moxley and Danielson. Even her "Professor's 5 Minute Challenge" segments are remarkably similar to the sort of violent tests Danielson has been putting young talent through.

Serena Deeb joining the BCC could also result in AEW finally having her challenge Thunder Rosa for the Women's World Championship. Their feud for the NWA Women's Championship last year was memorable and there is a lot of history to play off of as well.

#1. Daniel Garcia has been linked to Danielson since the beginning

Garcia has been likened to a young Danielson

Daniel Garcia is one of the most promising prospects in pro wrestling today. What's even more exciting is the idea of Garcia wrestling under the tutelage The American Dragon.

Earlier this month, Garcia and 2point0 allied with Jake Hager and "The Influencer" Chris Jericho to form the Jericho Appreciation Society. Tony Khan is reportedly very high on Garcia, and rightfully so. Garcia in JAS looks like a step in the growth of The Red Death as a performer under the charismatic Jericho.

However, ever since his initial appearances in AEW, Garcia has been likened to Bryan Danielson. He's even cited The American Dragon as his inspiration on multiple occasions.

Garcia's look and in-ring style bear strong influences from Danielson, and he's been shown to be vicious both in and out of the ring. Simply put, Daniel Garcia in The Blackpool Combat Club goes as perfectly as Mac & Cheese.

