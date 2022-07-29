"I thought I was watching veterans" - Bully Ray applauds the recent segment involving WWE legend's faction members on AEW Dynamite

WWE legend Bully Ray heaped praise on yesterday's segment on AEW Dynamite that involved members of Team Taz, his former workmate in ECW.

After retaining title from Danhausen, Ricky Starks issued an open challenge to which Taz's son Hook responded. Starks lost his FTW Championship to Hook after tapping out to Redrum. Afterward, Starks cut a passionate promo about how his time is now. Moments later, the Absolute One was clobbered from behind by Powerhouse Hobbs, who apparently had enough, signaling their break-up as a duo.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully claimed that Starks is over with the fans right now because of his great promo skills. He also stated that Hobbs' heel turn was out of nowhere, given that they were long-time partners.

The WWE Hall of Famer then hailed Starks, Hobbs and Hook as the bright spots of last night's Dynamite due to their excellent delivery in their respective roles.

"I thought I was watching veterans in that segment and what I had was three young boys, executing as if they've been around for 20 plus years. To me, the MVPs of the show last night Hook, Starks and Hobbs for the job that they did in the ring with the physicality, the turn, the passion, the mic work, the in-ring work, everything, I loved it," Bully said.

Bully continued and noted that the big man's air time on his heel turn should've stayed longer so that he could elicit further heat from the crowd.

"The only thing I wish they would've done differently is given Hobbs another 10-15 seconds of TV time after the turn was done, so he could've soaked it in the boos a little more." [from 5:14 - 5:53]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commended the match between Ricky Starks and Hook

Prior to his praise of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs segment, Bully Ray discussed the former's match against Hook for the FTW Championship. The WWE legend loved every bit of it because of its simplicity and the bout being a short one.

"I loved the match with Hook and [Ricky] Starks. Keep it simple, stupid. That is what I tweeted after the match. KISS. If you have been in this business for a while, you understand what that means. Simplicity wins in pro-wrestling."

After what transpired yesterday, it will be interesting to see how Starks goes from here, especially in his possible feud with Hobbs. Meanwhile, Hook winning the FTW Championship has been a full circle moment since his dad, Taz, created the title in ECW.

