"Really exposed Punk" - WWE legend blasts AEW World Champion after his confrontation with Jon Moxley

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray hammered CM Punk for his lackluster approach against Jon Moxley on Dynamite this week.

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite left fans shocked as CM Punk made his much-awaited return. The Straight Edge star suffered an injury just five days after clinching the AEW World Championship in May. However, the champion never relinquished his title.

Punk came to Moxley's aid after the Jericho Appreciation Society ambushed the latter. The AEW World Champion cleared the ring and confronted the interim champion, only to be flipped off. Showing utter disrespect, Jon Moxley exited the ring with no retaliation from Punk.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray threw light on Punk's cold response:

"It was weird for me. Moxley punked Punk last night. Let's say they had discussed the final moment where Moxley flipped him off and then shoulder-bumped him. If I'm Punk, I'd be like 'well, let me retaliate by doing this a little bit or let me get something on the back-end also, so I don't look like so much of a punk.' If they discussed it and decided that, I'd have questioned it," said Bully. (04:34 - 05:10)

The WWE legend felt that the Second City Saint missed out on adding spark to their feud:

"If I'm CM Punk, I'm getting right out of that ring, I'm spinning Moxley around, I'm flipping him back off and I'm shoulder-tackling him, and then I'm sliding back in the ring and calling Moxley to come back. I'm doing something, because Moxley really, really exposed Punk last night. (...) Moxley didn't give a s*** about Punk last night and he showed you why, and Punk just let it happen," he added. (05:11 - 06:01)

Jim Cornette believes AEW missed the perfect angle for Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

Many fans thought that Punk would return a few days prior to the All Out pay-per-view. However, Tony Khan orchestrated the champion's unexpected return this week. With over three weeks to go, one can't help but wonder if the timing is right.

Industry veteran Jim Cornette opined that Jon Moxley needed to be booked strongly on a heel note. He felt this would've paved the right path for Punk to return and confront his opponent.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager mentioned that AEW has missed the perfect angle for the bout:

"That’s a sure-fire story in any kind of combat sport, can’t miss f***ing angle, and they’ve missed it. The Interim Champion needs to be the strongest heel they’ve got with a big mouth. He needs to crow about it and he needs to get some wins every week, we got to keep him strong,” Cornette said.

The two babyfaces will most likely collide at the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago on September 4. It will be interesting to see if the hometown hero emerges victorious.

