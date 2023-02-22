Buys Vince McMahon's company; Crossover show — 3 WWE-related announcements Tony Khan can make on AEW Dynamite

AEW and WWE have been at war for some time now, and with AEW Dynamite all but a few hours away, the speculation around Tony Khan's "important announcement" is growing. The anticipation is palpable, and fans around the world have chimed in via social media.

Some would argue that the AEW president has overused the trope of special announcements. In order to get back in the cynics' good graces, Khan will have to provide a real shocker this Wednesday.

The ultimate shock announcement Khan could make would involve anything to do with his rival company. That being said, it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Here are three WWE-related announcements Tony Khan could make on this week's Dynamite.

#3. AEW buys WWE

Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to sell his company for $9 billion

WWE is up for sale with a reported asking price of $9 billion. For most people, that's just too much to ask for. But for a billionaire die-hard wrestling fan like Tony Khan, the price tag might just be worth it.

Akin to Vince McMahon acquiring his competition, WCW, in 2001, Khan could set the wrestling world on its head during this week's Dynamite. Nothing would be sweeter for Tony Khan than to end this war by buying out his rival promotion.

Khan has already bought another big American promotion in Ring of Honor. However, not much has been done with ROH to this point. Fans can expect a very different result where WWE falls under the AEW umbrella.

#2. The ultimate Forbidden Door event

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show in 2022 was a massive success. Having that many big names and talented athletes on the same card made the show well worth the price of admission.

Imagine if AEW could recreate that magic, but this time with the largest wrestling promotion in the world. The wrestling world is constantly changing, and a crossover event between the two companies could benefit both parties.

Fans have been fantasy booking super cards between the top promotions ever since AEW first launched in 2019. With Vince McMahon no longer heading up WWE, those fantasies could become a reality sooner than expected. Never say never.

#1. An unexpected talent trade

In truth, any working relationship between WWE and AEW would cause enough traffic on social media to break the internet. So if Tony Khan were to announce a talent trade with his direct competition, expect the Reddit threads and Twitter feeds to go haywire.

To protect both companies, a talent trade would probably not involve some of the major talents each promotion offers. That means talents like Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley are immediately off the table.

Realistically, it would most likely be mid-carders or less-used talents that swap places. At best, a mid-card champion like the United States or TNT champion could walk through the doors of the opposition, regardless of who it is; this hypothetical announcement is the sort of stuff fans have been dreaming of since AEW's inception.

