Update on when Vince McMahon plans to sell WWE - Reports

Vince McMahon made his shocking return to WWE last month as the promotion is on the road to WrestleMania 39.

Vince returned to the company in January after he resigned as CEO in July 2022. The 77-year-old cited his age as the reason for his departure but was being investigated for alleged misconduct at the time. He returned last month after being unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigned from the company alongside his return.

Many have speculated that Vince's return was to prepare the company for a sale and to help during the upcoming media rights negotiations. According to a new report from Xero News, Vince is planning on selling the company by the end of 2023.

"Some recent WWE front office departures were actually related to feelings of uncertainty, and the departing names “a target on their backs” due to their tenure and prospect for bigger paychecks. Vince McMahon intends to sell WWE by the end of this year," tweeted Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero Some recent WWE front office departures were actually related to feelings of uncertainty, and the departing names “a target on their backs” due to their tenure and prospect for bigger paychecks.



Vince McMahon intends to sell WWE by the end of this year. Some recent WWE front office departures were actually related to feelings of uncertainty, and the departing names “a target on their backs” due to their tenure and prospect for bigger paychecks.Vince McMahon intends to sell WWE by the end of this year.

Update on the backstage environment in WWE following Vince McMahon's return

Xero News is also reporting that some recent departures from the company are due to some employees feeling a "target on their backs" because they have tenure with the company.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson also reported on PWInsider Elite that the environment has been like "walking on eggshells" in recent weeks. The report noted that the feeling stems from Vince's return to the company, speculation of a potential sale, and Stephanie McMahon's sudden departure.

Xero News @NewsXero PW Insider Elite reports that the environment in WWE in recent weeks has reverted to feeling like “walking on eggshells,” exactly similar to how things were when Vince McMahon was previously in charge of operations. PW Insider Elite reports that the environment in WWE in recent weeks has reverted to feeling like “walking on eggshells,” exactly similar to how things were when Vince McMahon was previously in charge of operations.

Vince is likely preparing to sell his wrestling promotion for an astronomical price. Time will tell which company steps up to purchase the most popular wrestling promotion in the United States by the end of the year.

Do you believe Vince McMahon will sell the company by the end of 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes