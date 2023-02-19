Shane McMahon debuts as GM; Former WWE star signs — 5 Unexpected announcements Tony Khan could make on AEW Dynamite

As the head of WWE's rival company, Tony Khan is no stranger to making big announcements. Whether it be informing the world of the next big star to become All Elite, or disclosing the launch of a new show or pay-per-view, AEW's president loves to surprise his audience.

With Khan expected to make a "huge announcement" on Dynamite this Wednesday, a lot of speculation has come about what the President might have to say. Although not all of Khan's surprises have lived up to the hype in the past, here are 5 unexpected announcements Tony Khan could make.

#5. WWE is All Elite

With reports confirming the sale of WWE is all but imminent, fans have run wild to speculate who the next owner/s of the wrestling supergiant could be. At an asking price of $9 billion, the number of viable buyers is quite limited.

However, the billionaire Khan Family could step up to the plate and buy out their competition, reminiscent of Vince McMahon buying WCW in 2001. It's common knowledge that Tony Khan is a massive wrestling fan and grew up watching WWF. Add in the fact that Khan would essentially remove his only direct competitor from the equation, an announcement declaring an official bid for WWE may not be as far-fetched as it once seemed.

#4. A major signing may be on the horizon

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks)

AEW has a somewhat hit-and-miss record of debuting new talent. Many fans will never forgive Khan for over-hyping the signing of Paul White. But fans will also never forget the moment CM Punk returned to the squared circle.

Needing to restore some prestige to the term "huge announcement," Khan may look to pull out all the stops come Wednesday. Imagine the huge reaction former WWE champions Goldberg or Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) would get from the AEW faithful. Stars like Mandy Rose, Jay White, or Kota Ibushi could also realistically show up on Dynamite. If Khan is seeking a huge pop from the crowd, a major signing may be the way to get it.

#3. The AEW brand split

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday on TNT

AEW has had a bloated roster for some time now. This has kept many fan favorites off TV for extended periods, leading to frustration from both fans and the talent themselves.

Similar to WWE in 2002, a brand split could invaluably serve Tony Khan's company. AEW Rampage has felt like a skippable show for a while, so giving the show its own roster and extending the runtime could bolster intrigue in the product.

#2. CM Punk makes another comeback

During his time on AEW programming, CM Punk was undoubtedly the biggest star in the company. The Voice of the Voiceless' tenure under Tony Khan's roof came to an abrupt end following the brawl after All Out 2022.

If the parties involved have somehow come to a resolution, a CM Punk return could be the biggest thing AEW can pull off this year. It would also give Khan a chance to properly address the Brawl Out debacle and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

#1. Shane McMahon is the new GM

Spite is a dangerous type of motivation, and there would be nothing more spiteful from AEW than to sign WWE's prodigal son. Shane McMahon was released by his own father after last year's Royal Rumble event and has not been seen in the world of wrestling since.

This gives both Tony and Shane a common enemy of sorts, and if the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then Shane-O-Mac could be the surprise in store for this Wednesday. It is unlikely that the 53-year-old will sign on as an in-ring talent, but having him on-screen in any capacity will get the whole world talking about AEW.

Do you think Shane McMohan will be All Elite? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

