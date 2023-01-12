Update on Shane McMahon’s current position in WWE - Reports

Shane McMahon has not been on WWE television since his disastrous appearance during the 2022 Royal Rumble but remains with the company.

The 52-year-old was reportedly let go by the company after the debacle at last year's Royal Rumble event. Shane was the lead producer for the men's Royal Rumble last year and was also entrant #28 in the match.

Shane O'Mac managed to make it to the final three superstars in the match before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar. It was his first match since losing to Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match during Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

In the company's latest SEC Filing, the company disclosed that Shane was retained by the company as an independent contractor with a salary of $828,000 in 2022.

WWE 2000's @2000s_WWE Come on @ShaneMcmahon, please pull something like this again!! Come on @ShaneMcmahon, please pull something like this again!! 🙏 https://t.co/kgYjz2ZXSt

Former board members departed WWE due to Vince McMahon's return

WWE is starting off the new year with massive changes that have taken the wrestling world by storm.

Vince McMahon exited the company due to alleged misconduct but recently made his shocking return. Vince was unanimously elected as the Executive Chairman of the Board yesterday. His daughter, former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, announced her departure from the company alongside the news.

Nick Khan is now serving as the company's lone CEO as WWE is set to negotiate a new media rights deal and possibly sell the entire company in the near future. The company was rumored to be sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund but that was shot down in an exclusive report from Sportskeeda Wrestling.

In today's SEC Filing, former board members Ignace Lahoud and Man Jit Singh resignations were attributed to them not agreeing to Vince McMahon's return to the company at this time. They were in favor of exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value for shareholders but resigned following McMahon's return.

The road to WrestleMania 39 is quickly approaching but most fans are discussing the latest rumors surrounding the company. It will be interesting to see how WWE can get fans fully invested in the product again ahead of the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

Would you like to see Shane McMahon be a surprise entrant in this year's Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes