Can former WWE star propel Edge's potential AEW appearance at WrestleDream? Exploring the possibility

After Edge wrestled against Sheamus on SmackDown last month, rumors of The Rated-R superstar moving to All Elite Wrestling started doing the rounds. In recent times, these rumors have gained more momentum, and many believe the former WWE Champion is close to signing with AEW.

While nothing is official yet, there is a chance that a former WWE Superstar who currently competes in AEW could propel Edge to join the Jacksonville-based promotion. The name in question is TNT Champion and Edge's former tag team partner, Christian.

Currently, Christian is involved in a rivalry with Darby Allin, and the duo is set to share the ring at WrestleDream. However, in the build-up to the match, the TNT Champion has taken several shots at Allin. Given Captain Charisma will have Luchasaurus by his side, it won't be surprising to see Sting accompany Allin at the upcoming pay-per-view.

If this happens, AEW could book Christian to pull off a masterstroke by bringing out Edge and teaming up with him. Later, the duo could part ways, and The Rated-R Superstar could have his final match against his best friend. While the angle is speculative, if it happens, AEW will be the talk of the town in the world of pro wrestling.

Wrestling veteran claims Edge will remain loyal to WWE

On the August 8 edition of SmackDown, the 49-year-old celebrated his 25th anniversary in WWE with a match against Sheamus. In a grueling contest, The Ultimate Opportunist delivered a brilliant performance despite seemingly being in the twilight of his career.

While his match against The Celtic Warrior marked an important milestone, it also reminded wrestling fans of how loyal the former has been to WWE. Before his retirement in 2011 and after his return in 2020, The Rated-R superstar impacted the Stamford-based promotion like no one else.

Despite rumors of him joining AEW, there are several fans and pundits who believe the 11-time world champion would remain loyal to WWE. One man who echoes the same sentiment is Hall of Famer Bill Apter. On an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter shared his thoughts on The Ultimate Opportunist possibly joining AEW. He said:

"To me, I think Edge will stay loyal to WWE. That's just my feeling." [29:49 - 29:55]

Whether The Rated-R superstar joins AEW or not, fans would want to see him have a perfect farewell match. While his showdown against Sheamus on SmackDown was top-notch, a retirement bout against real-life best friend Christian would top the charts.

