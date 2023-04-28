Charlotte Flair may not return to WWE alone

Charlotte Flair is currently taking some time away from WWE following her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39, but when she returns, she might bring someone back with her.

That someone is her husband and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo, who recently revealed in an interview with Lucha Libre Online that his contract with the company is set to expire very soon.

Andrade left WWE in March 2021 after requesting his release a few weeks earlier and eventually debuted for All Elite Wrestling later that year. However, after nearly two years with the promotion, it's safe to say things haven't really gone as planned for the former United States Champion.

Andrade appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend. However, he later clarified during an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he is still under contract with AEW and was only accompanying his wife to the event.

If Andrade were to return to WWE, he would have a number of avenues to go down, some relating to Charlotte Flair, while others relate to his previous tenure with the company.

With Rhea Ripley being the person to dethrone Charlotte at WrestleMania, Andrade could return as a babyface and feud with The Judgment Day, especially with Dominik Mysterio, as El Idolo has a very strong relationship with Dominik's father Rey.

Speaking of Rey, Andrade could either feud with or join the newly reformed Latino World Order. The LWO also features El Idolo's old manager Zelina Vega. There are many things WWE could do with the former NXT Champion, but will he go back? Only time will tell!

Andrade El Idolo accompanied Charlotte Flair to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

During the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, a number of AEW stars were spotted in the audience as they accompanied their better halves to the event.

Andrade El Idolo was one of those stars who not only joined Charlotte Flair at the ceremony but also managed to have a quick reunion with his old manager, Zelina Vega.

Vega was accompanied by her husband and current AEW World Trios Champion Malakai Black, whose trios partner Buddy Matthews was also in attendance as he joined Rhea Ripley for the event.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo will go back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

