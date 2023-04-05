Former WWE United States Champion says his contract is expiring "soon"

A former WWE United States Champion has revealed that his contract with AEW is set to expire soon. The wrestler in question is Andrade El Idolo, who has been out of action due to a pectoral injury.

Andrade made his AEW debut in the summer of 2021 and has been aligned with RUSH and Jose the Assistant on television. He last wrestled in the Casino Ladder match at All Out 2022, which MJF won from the mystery Joker spot. However, he recently made headlines for an alleged backstage incident with Sammy Guevara, which reportedly caused some heat.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade shared that he had surgery in November 2022 and was out of action for four months. He also mentioned that he is currently under contract with AEW, but his deal is set to expire soon.

"I'm with AEW, to make it clear. Soon, my contract will expire. I had a tear in my chest and I got surgery in November. I was out for 4 months but soon I’ll be back. I was at the Hall of Fame accompanying my wife and to be next to a great friend Rey Mysterio... He’s the symbol for all the Latinos, Rey Mysterio," Andrade said. [H/T - WrestlingNews]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

He's still recovering from injury (had surgery in November), but is close to being at a 100%.



- via Lucha Libre Online

youtu.be/qzSYmWrxjy0 Andrade revealed his AEW contract expires very soon.He's still recovering from injury (had surgery in November), but is close to being at a 100%.- via Lucha Libre Online Andrade revealed his AEW contract expires very soon.He's still recovering from injury (had surgery in November), but is close to being at a 100%.- via Lucha Libre Online▶ youtu.be/qzSYmWrxjy0 https://t.co/hcfQEMIypc

It remains to be seen whether Andrade will renew his contract with AEW or move on to another promotion. Nevertheless, fans of the former WWE NXT Champion can look forward to seeing him back in action after recovering from his surgery.

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Tony Khan won't let the former WWE Superstar out of his contract

Konnan recently discussed Andrade El Idolo's future in AEW. Despite rumors that Andrade is looking to leave the company, Konnan believes that Tony Khan will not allow the former WWE United States Champion to break his contract.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan expressed his belief that Andrade El Idolo would make a return to AEW television despite his lengthy absence and that he may team up with Rush.

"Well, I think Tony [Khan] has already shown us what he's gonna do what he's done with everybody else. He doesn't let anybody go. If you're under contract, he's going to keep you there. And from my understanding, he's [Andrade El Idolo] going to be coming back and probably team up with Rush," Konnan said.

Check out the video below:

Andrade El Idolo's future in AEW has been a topic of speculation, particularly due to his lengthy absence from the ring and rumored backstage issues.

Do you think Andrade will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes