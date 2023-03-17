Konnan believes AEW won't let former WWE United States Champion out of his contract, says he'll eventually return

WCW veteran Konnan recently spoke about the possible future of Andrade El Idolo in AEW.

The Mexican star has been on a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a torn pectoral injury, which prompted him to undergo surgery for the first time in his career.

He last wrestled during a Casino Ladder match at All Out pay-per-view last year, which MJF won from the mystery Joker spot.

Soon after, he ignited a feud with Preston Vance and was supposed to lock horns with him in a Career vs. Mask stipulation on the October 7th episode of Rampage. However, Tony Khan called off the match, citing El Idolo's alleged backstage fracas with Sammy Guevara.

The 33-year-old faced suspension as a result and his actions were seen as him deliberately trying to get fired from the company. Amidst his absence, there's still no word on his return.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Andrade would eventually be back on television as Tony Khan won't let him get out of his contract:

"Well, I think Tony [Khan] has already shown us what he's gonna do what he's done with everybody else. He doesn't let anybody go. If you're under contract, he's going to keep you there. And from my understanding, he's [Andrade El Idolo] going to be coming back and probably team up with Rush," Konnan said. (0:42)

Ric Flair recently provided an update on AEW star Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo has remained active on Twitter despite being on the shelf for the foreseeable future. He has even posted cryptic tweets lately to tease his AEW return.

His father-in-law and WWE legend Ric Flair recently opened up about El Idolo's recovery process:

"I haven’t talked to him in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything," Flair said.

Recent reports have suggested that the Mexican star is unlikely to make his comeback until the spring of this year.

It will be interesting to see if he returns in time for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which takes place on June 25 in Toronto, Ontario.

