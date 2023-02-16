Ric Flair gives update on AEW star Andrade El Idolo's recovery process

16-time world champion Ric Flair has been able to provide fans of AEW star Andrade El Idolo with an update on where he is on his road to recovery.

El Idolo has been suspended from AEW since his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara in October 2022, which must have come as a blessing in disguise as the former NXT Champion was working through a serious arm injury.

The injury occurred during La Faccion Ingobrenable's trios match with The Elite at the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite in August 2022, where all six men were involved in a triple suplex spot, with this spot being the point where Andrade picked up the injury.

"EL IDOLO" ANDRADE



You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.

While there has been no update from the man himself due to his suspension from the company, his father-in-law Ric Flair was able to provide fans with one on his podcast, "To Be The Man."

“I haven’t talked to him in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Andrade El Idolo last wrestled for AEW at the All Out Pay-Per-View in September 2022, where he was part of the casino ladder match that was eventually won by current World Champion MJF.

Andrade El Idolo was Ric Flair's tag team partner for his final match

Among all of the shocking news that broke in 2022, one of the most surprising stories was when Ric Flair came out of retirement for one more match, further proving the point that in wrestling, you're never truly retired.

Flair chose his son-in-law to be his tag team partner for the match against current AEW stars Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, with the event taking place over SummerSlam weekend in July 2022.

Liam Stewart



Ric Flair and Andrade vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal!



Thoughts? Ric Flair's Last Match is...Ric Flair and Andrade vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal!Thoughts? https://t.co/bsRSImjpHi

After nearly 30 minutes of action, with some of those minutes leaving fans worried that the Nature Boy's condition during the match, Flair and Andrade picked up the win. However, Ric has come out and said that he would like to wrestle again because, in wrestling, you're never truly retired.

