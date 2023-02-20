Former WWE United States Champion unlikely to return to AEW until the spring - Reports

A recent report has provided new information about the former United States Champion's injury recovery progress and his expected return to the ring in AEW.

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo has been a hot topic among wrestling fans since his debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Andrade suffered a torn pectoral muscle injury during the Trios Championship tournament match in August 2022.

It was reported that Andrade had undergone surgery to repair the injury and was recovering well. However, a report from Fightful Select also stated that he is not expected to return to AEW until the spring at the earliest. Thus, indicating that he still has a long way to go in his rehabilitation and recovery.

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo



You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH.You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xDwrZhEUJF

Despite the setback, Andrade's future in Tony Khan led promotion looks promising. He made a big splash in the promotion when he debuted in July 2021, and his matches have consistently been well-received by fans and critics alike. His feud with PAC in late 2021 was particularly memorable, and many were excited to see what he would do next.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair provided an update on AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, the 16-time world champion, has given an update on Andrade El Idolo's recovery progress to fans of the AEW star.

Ric Flair shared an update on his podcast, "To Be The Man," since Andrade is currently suspended from the company and hasn't been able to provide an update himself.

“I haven’t talked to him in a couple of weeks, so I don’t know exactly what the time frame is, but I know they’re training like hell. I know for a while Manny could only train with one arm, but he kept working his legs and everything.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Andrade's last match was at the All Out Pay-Per-View in September 2022, where he participated in a casino ladder match, which MJF won.

