How many relationships did Charlotte Flair have before Andrade?

Charlotte Flair has been dating AEW star Andrade El Idolo since 2019. The couple announced their engagement on January 1, 2020.

However, this is not the first time Charlotte has been romantically involved in a serious relationship. In 2008, she was arrested for assaulting a police officer after a fight involving her then-boyfriend and her father, Ric Flair.

In 2010, she married Riki Johnson. Their marriage lasted for three years.

In her joint biography with her father, Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte, she revealed that Johnson resorted to physical abuse on multiple occasions.

In 2013 she married TNA star Bram. Two years later, Bram was arrested for domestic abuse. It was not with Flair. As they had already separated. They divorced that same year.

In 2017, in an interview with Arm Drag Takedown with Pollo Del Marr, she stated:

“It really got to me when I first started in WWE that people would make fun of me being divorced. My dad has been divorced so many times. I don’t know why it bothered me. I don’t know whether it’s because I hate failing or I was embarrassed or comparing myself to my female peers — I don’t know. But to just get that off my chest, explain what I’ve been through or what I’ve learned, [how] I’ve come out a better person. I think that was the hardest part to share.” H/T: iwnerd.com

Let’s hope Charlotte finds her love life and becomes happy finally.

Andrade El Idolo unfollowed Charlotte on Twitter and Instagram

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Oh damn.



Andrade and Charlotte are no more? Where have I been? Oh damn. Andrade and Charlotte are no more? Where have I been? https://t.co/ofCR57wvUI

It has been reported yesterday that AEW star Andrade El Idolo has unfollowed his fiancé Charlotte on both Instagram and Twitter. She previously announced that they were postponing their marriage due to the pandemic situation.

Now with Andrade’s action over social media, fans are speculating about another breakup in Charlotte’s love life.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you feel for Charlotte regarding her bad luck when it comes to love? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

Jeff Hardy teases a reunion with his brother Matt in AEW here

Edited by Ryan K Boman