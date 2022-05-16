Chris Jericho considered making a significant change to his presentation after recent heel turn

Chris Jericho is known in AEW for his catchy theme Judas from his band, Fozzy. The star disclosed that he considered ditching the signature entrance song after his recent heel turn in a recent interview.

Judas is the title track from Fozzy's 2017 studio album, which enjoyed moderate success upon release. The song was also used as the theme for NXT TakeOver: Chicago that same year. Chris Jericho has used it as his entrance theme since his WWE departure.

During his interview with Spin, Chris discussed using the theme song in AEW. He noted that people felt they had a genuine connection to the track.

"When AEW started, I brought “Judas” over there, and then it became part of the show,” Jericho noted. “For whatever reason, people just felt a real inspiration from that song and wanted to sing it as I came to the ring."

The star went on to note that he considered changing the theme song. However, those plans were dropped since Judas has become a remarkable feature of AEW programming.

"We thought about not using “Judas” anymore. But then I thought, why? Why change it? And my boss [Tony Khan] agreed because we have a very unique, very cool moment in our AEW presentation, in that people love singing this song,” Jericho said. (H/T: SEScoops)

While the star might eventually ditch the song, it's undoubtedly a fantastic moment for all AEW fans in attendance.

Chris Jericho believes that fans don't care whether he's a heel or babyface when they sing along to "Judas"

Continuing in the same interview, Chris Jericho opened up about the possible reason why fans sing along to "Judas" regardless of his gimmick. The veteran compared the song to one of legendary rock band KISS' most recognized tracks.

“People singing “Judas” transcends being a good guy or a bad guy in AEW, it’s just something cool that’s part of the show. It’s like going to a KISS concert and they don’t play “Rock and Roll All Nite” because they’re trying to be creative. It’s like, f*ck, we don’t care, that’s the song we want to hear,” Chris stated. (H/T: SEScoops)

Somehow, after two decades, the former AEW Champion still manages to remain relevant as well as constantly reinvent himself. It will be interesting to see his next possible move as we inch closer to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

