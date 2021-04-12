Chris Jericho hints when he will retire from pro wrestling

Chris Jericho has opened up about his pro wrestling future and revealed when he could hang up his wrestling boots.

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin asked Chris Jericho about his future and whether he has contemplated retirement on his Broken Skull Sessions show. Jericho spoke passionately about his run with AEW and said that he enjoys working with the "amazing" people in the company.

Jericho didn't give a timeline as to when he will retire and said that he will carry on wrestling as long as he can be his authentic self.

"So, here's the thing, Steve. In 2005, I thought I was done - 15 years ago. In 2015 I just worked house shows; I was the only guy that just worked house shows - no TV. Came back. In 2018, I thought I was done; in 2020. I still feel good. I still can have the best match of the show at any point in time, at any night. The last pay-per-view we had in AEW, Young Bucks vs Jericho and MJF, people said it was the best match on the show. As long as I don't feel like I'm a parody of myself - and this is what you always said, 'I'm never coming back.' If you're not Stone Cold Steve Austin, the way Stone Cold Steve Austin wants to be, the moment I feel I can't do that, I'll be gone. But, right now, I'm in such a great place with all these amazing people and great talent. It's fun. Maybe a year, two years, maybe I'll explode in a puff of dust in a week."

Chris Jericho said he will continue with his podcast, Talk is Jericho, play with his band Fozzy, write books, host his radio show, and act after he calls time on his pro wrestling career.

Chris Jericho's AEW contract

A recent report stated Chris Jericho's contract with AEW will expire in 2022. The first-ever AEW World Champion signed a three-year deal with the company in 2019.

