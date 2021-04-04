Length of Chris Jericho's AEW contract, speculation on if he will contact WWE - Reports 

WWE announcing Chris Jericho as the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast has given rise to a lot of speculation regarding the AEW star's future.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Jericho's AEW contract would reportedly expire in 2022.

Meltzer noted that Chris Jericho should 'play both sides,' which means that the veteran could entertain offers from WWE after his current AEW deal comes to an end.

Meltzer stated that Jericho keeping his options open isn't a bad thing as the former AEW world champion can get the best deal if he negotiates with multiple parties.

Meltzer revealed the following:

"When his deal is up, which I believe is at the end of 2022, so it's a ways away, but when it's up, of course, he should play both sides against the other. That's what he should do. Some people think that's a bad thing, but I think that's a good thing and see what the market brings."

Will Chris Jericho return to WWE?

Chris Jericho signed a three-year contract with AEW in 2019, and he has since been one of the top guys in Tony Khan's promotion. The former WWE Champion has helped build All Elite Wrestling, and Tony Khan would ideally like to retain The DemoGod's services.

However, Vince McMahon and co. will surely try and make a play for Jericho as he is a pivotal part of the AEW roster and has been a legend for WWE.

Chris Jericho will appear on WWE programming as part of the Broken Skull Sessions episode on April 11th. Triple H also reacted to the news and stated WWE is always open for business with individuals or companies.

Jericho might end up re-signing with AEW after his contract expires in 2022. However, Le Champion could listen to what the WWE officials have to say before making his final decision.

What do you think? Will Chris Jericho stay in AEW, or will he actually pull off an unlikely WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.