Chris Jericho: "I would much rather have 500 real fans than 1,000 TV screen fans" [Exclusive]

Chris Jericho has stated he "would much rather have 500 real fans than 1,000 TV screen fans" - and believes WWE would agree.

After months of wrestling with no fans in attendance, both AEW and WWE have recently found a way to get fans back in the building, with 10-15% attendance at Daily's Place for AEW fans. Meanwhile, WWE has introduced the ThunderDome, where "virtual" fans appear on screens within the Amway Center.

But, is there any comparison? And how has the ThunderDome been received by those in AEW? Well, who better to ask than one of the company's biggest stars - Chris Jericho?

WWE recently unveiled the ThunderDome and Chris Jericho has had his say on it...

"I think it's a great idea, it looks great and they desperately needed it.

Last week, Kenny Omega seemingly appeared on screen at SmackDown.

Whenever you give wrestling fans a rope, they're gonna hang themselves, so... I don't think Kenny [Omega] was really there or all these people that they have. Just go and have fun, enjoy the show."

But does the ThunderDome compare to having "real fans" in the building? Well, fans have recently returned to Daily's Place with social distancing measures enforced, and Jericho said a live crowd cannot be replaced:

"It's like something out of Black Mirror or The Running Man. it's very strange. It does look great but, once again, you cannot replace a live crowd. I would much rather have 500 real fans than 1,000 TV screen fans, and I bet you the WWE agree with that - but, having said that, I think it looks great and good for them."

On the topic of AEW allowing fans back in the building, Chris Jericho likened the noise to that of Madison Square Garden.

"Last week, we had 500 people in our venue and it felt like Madison Square Garden because that was the first organic reactions we've gotten since the middle of March - and you can't replace that.

"Whether it's 500 people or 50,000, a live crowd is a live crowd and that has really brought back a lot of the fun and the vibe to do with our show and will continue to do so moving forward."

