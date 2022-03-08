“We are all much happier now” - Chris Jericho reacts to throwback picture with former WWE stars

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has reacted to a picture that recently floated around social media. The image saw Jericho alongside several former WWE stars who have all jumped ship to AEW in recent years.

The picture was taken from the first season of the original format of NXT when the show was used as more of a talent show rather than a developmental territory. The WWE stars would act as mentors to the NXT "rookies" during the run.

The picture consisted of Jericho sitting alongside Matt Hardy, Christian Cage, CM Punk and William Regal. All of which have now joined AEW, and in that specific order to make it even more astounding. Surprisingly, Jericho himself reacted to the picture with a caption that took a shot at WWE.

"We are all much happier now.... @allelitewrestling"

The image was cropped to miss out on the only person in the picture who is still with WWE, The Miz, who interestingly was the mentor to Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon has since jumped to AEW and reverted to his real name of Bryan Danielson.

Will Chris Jericho shake Eddie Kingston's hand?

It was at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that Eddie Kingston bested Chris Jericho. The two fought in a physically demanding match at the show. The contest had the added stipulation that if Kingston won, Jericho would have to shake the Mad King's hand and tell him that he respected him.

Unfortunately, Jericho didn't stick to his word and left the ring before he could follow through with the handshake.

However, The Influencer will have a chance to redeem himself this Wednesday on Dynamite when he confronts Kingston for the first time since Revolution. Will Jericho shake Kingston's hand? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh