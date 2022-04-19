"This was embarrassing" - Former WWE manager savages Chris Jericho's recent AEW Dynamite segment

Chris Jericho and the JAS recently beat down Eddie Kingston and Proud N Powerful on AEW Dynamite. The segment didn't sit well with veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette, who harshly criticized Jericho.

Chris Jericho formed the Jericho Appreciation Society after attacking Eddie Kingston and betraying former Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz. After defeating the three on Dynamite last week, the JAS viciously attacked them and again stood over their unconscious bodies.

During his recent podcast episode, Jim Cornette pointed out that the attack looked fake.

"If you’re an AEW hater, if you’re an AEW fan, if you’re an AEW wrestler – go back and look at the heel’s heat in this segment and tell me this did not look like the fakest horses**t that you’ve ever seen in your life. Everybody involved should be ashamed, including Jericho, at his group’s performance." (02:48:34)

Cornette also questioned why there was no intervention from referees to stop the post-match beatdown.

"While this heat was going on, and they were hitting [Eddie Kingston] with s**t that wasn’t even hitting him? No bell, no referees, and the work looked phony as f**k. This was embarrassing." (02:48:55)

The feud is likely far from over, and the tension between the two factions will likely continue to rise throughout the next few weeks.

Former WWE Superstar Mr. Hughes once received an actual punch from Ken Shamrock because of Chris Jericho

During the late 90s, Chris Jericho had a brief feud with mixed martial artist Ken Shamrock. In an interview with WSI’s James Romero, Mr. Hughes shared a brief story about an altercation between himself and Shamrock while he was Jericho's bodyguard:

“He got frustrated. Jericho was tatoring him [being overly physical] and he got up and hit me right in the freaking [jaw]. Thank God I had the mask on. He went bam, I saw stars, tweety birds, and every damn thing, but I didn’t sell it. My knees were buckling and everything, but I didn’t sell it,” Hughes said.

Chris Jericho has abandoned or betrayed nearly all of the wrestlers he's teamed up with in the past. With Santana and Ortiz just the latest to be turned on, fans have to wonder just how long the JAS will prove useful to the former AEW Champion.

