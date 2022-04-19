Details on former WWE IC Champ legitimately hurting opponent due to Chris Jericho

Curtis Hughes recently recalled how he suffered an injury at the hands of Ken Shamrock due to Chris Jericho’s physical in-ring style.

Hughes, best known for his appearances in WWE and WCW in the 1990s, briefly worked as a bodyguard for Jericho in 1999. On one occasion, Shamrock legitimately hurt Hughes after a match because he thought his style was too reckless.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Hughes clarified that Jericho was the one whose strikes were too physical. Shamrock did not know that, however, and took out his frustrations on Hughes.

“He got frustrated. Jericho was tatoring him [being overly physical] and he got up and hit me right in the freaking [jaw]. Thank God I had the mask on. He went bam, I saw stars, tweety birds, and every damn thing, but I didn’t sell it. My knees were buckling and everything, but I didn’t sell it,” Hughes said. [1:20-1:51]

The incident took place on the September 13, 1999, episode of RAW when the masked Hughes performed under the name Gotch Gracie against Jericho. Shamrock appeared after the Steel Cage match and soon found himself on the receiving end of a two-on-one assault.

Ken Shamrock made amends with Curtis Hughes after the Chris Jericho segment

Justin @AllEliteJKT The segment with Chris Jericho and Ken Shamrock and the shark cage is gold The segment with Chris Jericho and Ken Shamrock and the shark cage is gold 😂😂😂 https://t.co/lyC9XLjlEH

Ken Shamrock is a UFC Hall of Famer and one of the toughest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring.

Curtis Hughes said the former Intercontinental Champion acknowledged his mistake and immediately apologized to him after the match:

“Shamrock is a good man, you know why? Because he realized that he made a mistake, and that night he came in the dressing room and apologized for hitting me. He goes, ‘Man, I’m sorry, I know it wasn’t you, I didn’t mean to hit you.’ He was a man to do that and I respect him for that," Hughes continued. [1:52-2:12]

Hughes’ alliance with Chris Jericho only lasted a few weeks on WWE television between September 1999 and October 1999. The storyline ended with Jericho defeating his former ally in a short match on the October 14, 1999 episode of SmackDown.

Please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Chris Jericho will ever return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier