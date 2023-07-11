Chris Jericho is not in the Top 10 list of stars with most AEW matches; Jon Moxley surprisingly only at #5

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho are arguably two of the biggest stars in AEW today, and both men have unique accolades surrounding the promotion's world championship. However, according to public statistics, the two men fall short on a list of the AEW's most accomplished stars.

The Ocho is notably the inaugural AEW World Champion, while Jon Moxley has had the most reigns with the title. Both men are prominently featured in the promotion and have hardly ever had long absences. Despite this, neither man has wrestled the most matches in AEW.

Twitter user @DranBamager recently shared some stats about the AEW stars with the most matches. Orange Cassidy topped the list with 145 matches, with Jack Perry at his heels at 142. Jon Moxley surprisingly only hit #5 at 132, but Chris Jericho was nowhere to be seen. Notably, Jericho has only had 92 matches across his AEW career.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Wrestlers in AEW with most matches:



1. Orange Cassidy 145

2. Jack Perry 142

3. Nyla Rose 137

4. Serpentico 136

5. Jon Moxley 132

Penta El Zero Miedo 132

7. Isiah Kassidy 130

8. Max Caster 129

9. Rey Fenix 127

10. Evil Uno 126

Dante Martin 126 Wrestlers in AEW with most matches:1. Orange Cassidy 1452. Jack Perry 1423. Nyla Rose 1374. Serpentico 1365. Jon Moxley 132Penta El Zero Miedo 1327. Isiah Kassidy 1308. Max Caster 1299. Rey Fenix 12710. Evil Uno 126Dante Martin 126

While he's still a few matches short from catching up to Orange Cassidy, Moxley has pushed many of his peers to their limit in AEW. Recently, Wheeler Yuta recalled having to face the star before ultimately joining the Blackpool Combat Club and described the severity of the bout as a "life or death" situation.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Jon Moxley recently opened up about overcoming his inner-demons

Moxley's battle with alcohol abuse is a well-known fact that the veteran has been open about. His notable physical transformation after kicking the habit also led to him eventually having a successful 2022, something even he admits.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jon Moxley expressed how much happier he is now that he's defeated his demons:

“Every day, I’m reminding myself of how good things are right now. I’m in my ideal situation. I have a beautiful family. I’m healthy. I’m not afraid of dying of cardiac arrest in the ring. My substance abuse issues are in the past. S**t happens, but I’m healthy. I get to wrestle in AEW on Dynamite, and nobody’s up my a**.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Moxley has notably now become an icon of substance abuse recovery, and his story has already inspired many AEW fans. Notably, his return promo after his stint in a rehab remains praised online, and his elevation in the promotion proves that he's now seen as a reliable figure.

Poll : 0 votes