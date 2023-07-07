"I'm not afraid of dying of cardiac arrest in the ring" - Former WWE Champion defends his dangerous in-ring style

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has openly defended the use of blood in his matches, but they are the least of his worries as Mox recently revealed he isn't afraid of dying in the ring.

In late 2021, Moxley checked himself into rehab to combat his substance abuse issues which he has since overcome. The issues got so bad that Mox revealed in an interview in 2022 that there was a point where he genuinely believed he would die in the ring from a cardiac arrest.

However, during an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jon Moxley said that he has left his demons in a pool of blood, just like his opponents (and himself). He now has a much more positive outlook on life at the time of writing.

“You always think your life would be perfect if you had one more thing, doesn’t everyone do that? But every day, I’m reminding myself of how good things are right now. I’m in my ideal situation. I have a beautiful family. I’m healthy. I’m not afraid of dying of cardiac arrest in the ring. My substance abuse issues are in the past. S**t happens, but I’m healthy. I get to wrestle in AEW on Dynamite, and nobody’s up my a**. I can experiment and create a new piece of work. It’s part of the collective history of pro wrestling every single week. This is my ideal life. Beautiful wife, beautiful daughter. I’m healthy and I get to do what I love.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

It's safe to say that Moxley is having the time of his life at the moment and not paying attention to the number of people who have slammed him for his bloodsoaked-style of wrestling, a style that Moxley also defended in the same interview.

Jon Moxley wants to do something no WWE Champion has ever done before

There are only a handful of people in the wrestling business who can boast about winning multiple World titles in multiple different companies. AJ Styles, Paul Wight, and Christian Cage have all done it in companies like WWE, NJPW, WCW, and TNA, but Jon Moxley wants to achieve something no one has done before.

Because of how young All Elite Wrestling is, no one has ever won the top prizes in WWE, AEW, and NJPW during their careers. AJ Styles, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and CM Punk have all won two out of three, but Mox wants to become the first to win all three.

During a recent interview, Moxley explained that he can see himself wrestling IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and walking out as the winner every time.

The two men have never crossed paths during their careers in AEW or NJPW, but it's safe to say that the former WWE Champion would undoubtedly be the toughest test of SANADA's career if they ever went one-on-one.

Do you think Jon Moxley could become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below.

