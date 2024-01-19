Christian Cage's downfall to begin with a 38-year-old AEW star betraying him? Exploring the chances

zzChristian Cage has been having quite a great time during his run with AEW. Over the last few months, Cage has transformed himself into one of the biggest heels in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His performances for All Elite Wrestling have earned him praise from fans and colleagues.

During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage defeated Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust. While this victory was yet another feather in his cap, there is a chance that Captain Charisma could soon face betrayal. This betrayal could come from one of his oldest associates and a member of The Patriarchy.

The superstar who could betray Christian Cage in the coming weeks could be Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus. Killswitch has been associated with the AEW TNT Champion for a long time now.

However, the reason why he could betray Cage can be attributed to him feeling controlled. In the last few weeks, plenty of things have happened which have made Killswitch look inferior.

For starters, Christian Cage first changed the name of his fellow Patriarchy member from Luchasaurus to Killswitch. Later, he also took away Killswitch’s opportunity to become champion at the AEW Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View. These events could lead to frustration building within Killswitch, which could lead to him betraying the TNT Champion.

Wrestling veteran believes Christian Cage would be the perfect opponent for Sting's farewell match

At AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, Sting will team up with Darby Allin in the last match of his illustrious career. While no opponent has been made official yet, AEW has teased The Young Bucks facing Sting and Allin. This tease from the Jacksonville-based promotion has generated plenty of heat among wrestling fans.

It also led to discussions about who, apart from The Young Bucks, could face The Icon. According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, Christian Cage is the perfect opponent for Sting. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Apter said:

"Oh, you know I mentioned that also on Time Machine. I said that would be a great... He's (Christian Cage) got so much heat going on for him right now. He is a major, he is the major guy there, he is fabulous. The heat he could get for that match would just be absolutely freaking awesome," Bill Apter said.

Given the heat Captain Charisma generates, a match between him and Sting would indeed be the perfect farewell for the latter. Moreover, since reports suggest that The Vigilante will decide how his match ends at AEW Revolution 2024, a win against Cage would cement him as the ultimate hero.

Do you want to see Sting vs. Christian Cage at AEW Revolution 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here