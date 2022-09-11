"That will be on a lot of people's lists" - Claudio Castagnoli namedrops multiple suspended AEW stars as dream opponents

Claudio Castagnoli has revealed that suspended AEW stars The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kenny Omega were among his list of dream opponents in the company.

The Elite was reportedly suspended for allegedly participating in a backstage fight with CM Punk and Ace Steel at All Out 2022. Previously on the show, they beat the trio of Hangman Page and The Dark Order to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

During his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, The Swiss Cyborg was asked about who he wanted to wrestle during his AEW stint. He cited numerous names such as Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, Andrade El Idolo, and RUSH.

Castagnoli then highlighted that he hadn't wrestled the Jacksons and Omega in a while, which would also be a dream bout for fans. He previously faced the trio during his original Ring of Honor tenure in the late 2000s.

"I haven't wrestled The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a long time. So, of course, I think that will be on a lot of people's lists," Castagnoli said. [H/T Fightful]

The ROH World Champion also mentioned Chris Jericho on his long list of dream opponents in the Jacksonville-based promotion. So far, they have only shared the ring at Blood and Guts, representing their factions, Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society.

AEW star Chris Jericho seemingly hinted at potential match with Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli made Dax Harwood tap out to the Sharpshooter to retain his ROH World Championship on Friday's rampage. After the bout, The Wizard made an interesting statement while on commentary.

Jericho admitted to Jim Ross that he hadn't been an ROH World Champion. He added that Castagnoli should face a formidable opponent, seemingly teasing the possibility of him challenging for the coveted title.

"You know what, Jim Ross, I've never been a Ring of Honor World Champion before. Just gonna leave that there. Maybe, uh maybe, Claudio needs a new opponent at some point," said Jericho.

Jericho will face Bryan Danielson in the semifinals of the Grand Slam: Tournament of Champions for the AEW World Championship this week on Dynamite. Meanwhile, Claudio has no designated number one contender for his world title at the moment. Fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

