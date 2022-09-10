Chris Jericho teases first-time-ever dream singles match against former WWE Superstar in AEW

Chris Jericho recently teased a blockbuster singles match against ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

Castagnoli faced FTR's Dax Harwood in the main event of this week's Rampage. The Swiss star successfully defended his world title after Harwood tapped out to the Sharpshooter submission.

Following the bout, Jericho, who was on commentary, teased a first-time ever singles clash between him and Claudio Castagnoli in All Elite Wrestling:

"You know what, Jim Ross, I've never been a Ring of Honor World Champion before. Just gonna leave that there. Maybe, uh maybe, Claudio needs a new opponent at some point," said Jericho. [0:21 - 0:32]

Chris Jericho recently dismissed talk of a potential executive role in AEW

During his interview with Inside the Ropes before the All Out pay-per-view, The Wizard said he doesn't need a "job title" to help the Jacksonville-based promotion. Jericho added that he does it on a daily basis anyway:

“I don’t need a job title to help the company, I do it every day. Whenever I show up on TV, it’s a constant. Working from two o’clock until the show is over - If I’m wrestling or not - that’s the way it should be," Jericho noted.

Chris Jericho further claimed that he is above titles like Director or EVP and doesn't care about them:

“I don’t have a problem with giving advice and helping people - it’s what I’m there for, it’s part of my job. Like I said, there’s nothing to be written on a business card. Director of EVP, or whatever the f**k it is, who cares! I’m Chris Jericho! That trumps all of that,” he added.

With recent reports of Jericho taking up the leadership amidst the backstage chaos following CM Punk's comments in the media scrum, Tony Khan could reward him with a world title shot in the near future.

