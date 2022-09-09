"Whatever the f**k it is who cares" - Chris Jericho comments on the possibility of an executive role in AEW

Chris Jericho is one of the most senior members of the AEW locker room and seemingly one of their leaders. The Lionheart recently commented on possibly taking up a more official role backstage in addition to being a wrestler.

Jericho made the jump to AEW back in 2019 and quickly became an integral part of the promotion.

While speaking to Inside The Ropes before AEW All Out, Chris Jericho detailed his responsibilities within the promotion.

“I don’t need a job title to help the company, I do it every day. Whenever I show up on TV, it’s a constant. Working from two o’clock until the show is over - If I’m wrestling or not - that’s the way it should be," Jericho declared.

Jericho continued, brushing off the idea of ever becoming an EVP or having a title that dictates his importance in the company.

“I don’t have a problem with giving advice and helping people - it’s what I’m there for, it’s part of my job. Like I said, there’s nothing to be written on a business card. Director of EVP, or whatever the f**k it is, who cares! I’m Chris Jericho! That trumps all of that.” (H/T: SEScoops)

While nothing is in writing at this stage, Jericho recently took up an important role in quelling the tensions between CM Punk and The Elite during their backstage brawl.

Chris Jericho once compared himself to The Undertaker, something the veteran seems to now be living out

The Undertaker was not only one of the biggest stars inside the Squared Circle, but was also an important key figure backstage in the locker room. Mark Calaway (real name) was often the person young stars went to for advice and was quick to solve issues that may have come up.

During an interview with PopCulture some time ago, Chris Jericho recalled the impact The Undertaker had and how he believes he's become somewhat of a locker room leader.

"Not that there's any comparison, but I think I'm kind of taking on like The Undertaker role in the WWE for his last few years there. Where every time he does something, it's impactful; it means something. He's a benefit to have in the locker room. He's a leader. He's very experienced. And it's just a good person to have around your roster," Jericho said. (H/T: PopCulture)

Chris Jericho might just be the one star that AEW needs to get itself back into gear. Could the former World Champion eventually decide to take up a official backstage role and formally lead within the promotion?

