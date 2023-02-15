CM Punk engages in hilarious Valentine's Day banter with AEW star

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk posted a picture of himself and his wife, AJ Lee, on Valentine's Day. The photo was accompanied by funny banter from Dax Harwood on Instagram.

On Valentine's Day, Punk uploaded a picture where he and AJ Lee were seen walking together in the rain. The couple has been married for nearly nine years and met while working for WWE.

Expressing his love for Lee, Punk shared a photo of them on Instagram with the caption, "No matter what the weather, you will always be my Valentine."

AEW stars Dax Harwood and CM Punk are known to be good friends in real life. After seeing the picture, Harwood jokingly asked Punk what his Valentine's Day text message to him was.

Check out the post and comments below:

CM Punk and Dax Harwood's hilarious banter

In response, Punk humorously stated that his Valentine's Day message to Harwood was simply wishing him a happy Valentine's Day. The exchange suggests that the two friends have a playful dynamic in their friendship.

CM Punk was recently spotted with two AEW stars

Danhausen, one of the most popular stars in AEW, shared an image on his Instagram story that showed him posing with CM Punk and Brody King.

Punk has been absent from the promotion since he made contentious remarks about The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana in the post-All Out media scrum last year.

Check out the post below:

While it is unclear whether the meal was just a casual get-together between the three talented wrestlers, the photograph has sparked speculation among fans about whether Punk will return to All Elite Wrestling in the future.

Could Tony Khan bring back CM Punk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes