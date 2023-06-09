CM Punk to incite 5-time WWE RAW Women's Champion to sign with AEW?

AEW star CM Punk is on his way back to the promotion and is one of the most notable names in the industry. Given their frequent interactions, could he be the one to lure Mercedes Moné into the company?

Punk and Mercedes have often interacted online and during an Instagram Live, the former WWE Superstar even invited The Second City Saint to have a chat with her fans. Moné also notably made a few references to CM Punk in the lead-up to her feud with Willow Nightingale.

With Punk's prominence on AEW Collision as well as his rumored creative control, he could be the star to bring Moné into the promotion. The veteran somehow managed to negotiate Ace Steel's return to the promotion, and if presented with the opportunity, it could be easy for him to bring Mercedes Moné in.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Mercedes Moné being shown on AEW TV for the first time was pretty cool. Mercedes Moné being shown on AEW TV for the first time was pretty cool. https://t.co/JuRHwlFiOQ

It remains to be seen if the multi-time WWE Women's Champion will become All-Elite or simply make a once-off appearance. Either way, fans continue to clamor for her to make her eventual debut.

AEW President Tony Khan has allegedly already held talks with Mercedes Moné

Ever since Moné first walked out of WWE alongside Trinity Fatu (Naomi), fans began to clamor for her to be the next star to make the jump to the Jacksonville-based promotion. If this recent report is to be believed, Khan could feel the same way.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, someone close to Tony Khan has claimed that the AEW President was in contact with Mercedes before her ankle injury.

"While Khan would not definitively comment on whether she would have been part of the card, any such plans were derailed last month when she broke her ankle in a match against Willow Nightingale to crown the first NJPW Strong women’s champion. Multiple sources close to Khan have confirmed that there were significant discussions with Moné, which bodes well for a potential appearance in the future." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Tony Khan said at today’s AEW DON media scrum that he personally picked Willow Nightingale as Mercedes Mone’s opponent for NJPW Resurgence. Tony Khan said at today’s AEW DON media scrum that he personally picked Willow Nightingale as Mercedes Mone’s opponent for NJPW Resurgence. https://t.co/ztW0eE9Pj5

If this report does end up proving true, CM Punk might not even be required for the former WWE RAW Women's Champion to make her highly anticipated All Elite Wrestling debut.

