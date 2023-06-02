Update on Ace Steel and CM Punk's Involvement in AEW Collision - Reports

AEW fans learned this past week on Dynamite that CM Punk will officially be returning to the company on June 17th for the debut episode of Collision, but what role will his good friend Ace Steel play when he comes back?

Steel was released from AEW in late 2022 due to his actions in the "Brawl Out" incident. But with fences being mended in recent months, it looks as if Steel will be back in All Elite Wrestling at Punk's request.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on what the future holds for Ace Steel in AEW, and it seems he will play a major role in all of CM Punk's storylines.

"The belief is Punk and Ace Steel will be heavily involved in the creative of the show. At least they will be for Punk’s stuff and the main angles and storyline on the show will revolve around him and obviously he’ll have great input into that." said Dave Meltzer

Ace Steel's status with the company seemed to have put Punk at odds with AEW in recent weeks, with some believing that if Steel wasn't involved in Collision's debut Punk wouldn't show up. However, with the announcement now set in stone, it seems both men will have a big part to play on Saturday nights.

A top NJPW star claims he's free on June 17th for CM Punk's return

The announcement that CM Punk would be returning to AEW certainly caught a lot of people's attention. The buzz of this announcement even made its way overseas to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion KENTA took notice of CM Punk's announcement as he took to his Twitter page to let Punk know that he is free on June 17th.

Many people have wanted a match between the two former WWE Superstars for many years due to KENTA being the creator of the GTS, Punk's finishing move. With Forbidden Door just a few weeks away, perhaps we could finally see who has the better GTS once and for all.

