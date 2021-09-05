CM Punk "would love to see" AJ Lee return to wrestling

CM Punk recently stated that AJ Lee might not return to the ring due to her neck problems and busy schedule. However, the AEW star would love to see his wife wrestle again.

CM Punk himself returned to pro wrestling after 7 years at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The historic return has opened up many possibilities for superstars.

Hence, fans have started speculating about AJ Lee's in-ring return. She retired from wrestling in 2015 due to permanent damage to her cervical spine and has not competed ever since.

Speaking on WFAN Radio, CM Punk commented on the possibility of AJ Lee returning to wrestle again:

"I would love to see it. I get asked that question every single time I do an interview and I love it. I absolutely love it."I don’t (think she wants to do it), because she’s a teeny tiny person and she has a bad neck. I think the shelf life for females in wrestling, wrestling a full schedule, is a lot shorter, it’s a lot smaller then men. And I think she’s so focused on what she’s doing now, writing screenplays. She’s working on a million different projects, being pulled in so many directions. I think she would probably, maybe be receptive to the idea of coming back, but that can’t even enter her vocabulary right now. She’s so focused on the movie scripts and TV adaptation of a book she’s working on.” said CM Punk. (h/t WrestlingInc)

Recently, we have seen many stars like Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Christian return from career-ending injuries. Paige, AJ's arch-rival, has also teased a potential return after retiring in 2018.

With such cases of performers defying the odds to return to wrestling from injuries, the landscape is changing. However, it is ultimately the person's choice to return or not.

CM Punk will face off against Darby Allin tonight

After making his AEW debut, Punk called out Darby Allin and challenged him to a match at All Out on September 5. Tonight's encounter will mark CM Punk's first match since he left WWE in 2014. It is certainly the biggest draw on the pay-per-view card.

Do you think CM Punk will defeat Darby Allin tonight? Or will Darby Allin get a big win under his belt by defeating the hometown hero in front of a sold-out crowd? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Angana Roy