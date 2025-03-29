CM Punk needs to stop

CM Punk joined WWE in November 2023 after his contract with AEW was terminated. Since arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, The Second City Saint has taken shots at his former employer. Just recently, he blatantly dissed AEW.

During his promo on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he remarked he was working with children while addressing his WrestleMania opponents, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, during the contract signing segment. In 2022, while in AEW, he made similar remarks, reportedly leading to a backstage brawl with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Punk was also seen seemingly taking a shot at AEW after Drew McIntyre was put through a car's windshield by Damian Priest. It could have been a reference to the Jack Perry-CM Punk incident that took place over the use of real glass.

This is the wrong time to beef with AEW

WWE and AEW are rival companies, and stars from both sides often take shots at one another. However, the legendary Lex Luger is set to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025. He wants his longtime friend Sting, who currently has a legends deal with AEW, to induct him.

Recent reports indicate WWE is planning to bring The Icon to the Hall of Fame ceremony to induct Luger. However, The Second City Saint's recent criticism of AEW and its roster might complicate matters between the two companies, potentially jeopardizing any probable agreements that could have been reached.

Fans are no longer interested in CM Punk's attack on AEW

CM Punk's recent promos targeting AEW have failed to generate significant reactions from the audience lately. The focus on taking shots at All Elite Wrestling has overshadowed other important questions surrounding his current storyline in WWE.

Fans are more interested in his involvement with Reigns and Rollins, and how his participation adds relevance to the plot. The lack of impact on his AEW attack promos highlights the need for a shift in focus toward addressing his storyline progression within the company.

The Best in the World needs to move on from the past

Hardcore WWE fans used to love CM Punk dissing AEW and Tony Khan in WWE. In the past, both parties have spoken their versions of what happened, and fans have already analyzed their stories and taken sides. Now, it's been more than a year since he left the Jacksonville-based company, and bringing up the same AEW incidents again and again may be dragging the issue a bit too much.

Despite all the differences he has had with WWE in the past, CM Punk has settled very well in the company. He's set to headline WWE WrestleMania this year. Rather than being stuck in his past, he needs to move on from his time in AEW and shift his focus to his upcoming match.

