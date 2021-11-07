×
5 AEW stars who could be the first to beat CM Punk

Can MJF end CM Punk's winning streak in AEW?
Modified Nov 07, 2021 01:41 PM IST
CM Punk is one of the most popular entities of pro wrestling. He is currently on a winning streak in AEW after defeating up-and-coming stars from the promotion.

Despite the initial ring rust, Punk has found his ground on Tony Khan's promotion. Be it, in a match, in commentary or in promos, fans can't get enough of him. This momentum can be efficiently capitalized by a good match-up between CM Punk and another capable star.

If someone breaks the former WWE Champion's winning streak, he will find himself under the spotlight. Since it could be a veteran or a rising star, here are five opponents who can take CM Punk down.

#5 CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Recently, Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston in the semi-final match of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. Following the match, the latter stumbled onto CM Punk amidst an interview. This led to an exchange of hostile words with Eddie being called "unprofessional" by the 'Second City Saint'.

The altercation escalated to a challenge from Eddie Kingston, which was accepted by CM Punk. The match between them is scheduled for AEW Full Gear.

If CM Punk wins, it will be a new chapter for the veteran, aided by a proper storyline. If Eddie prevails, he will finally be able to legitimately claim the respect he has been clamoring to get. Nonetheless, it's a win-win situation for the fans.

