CM Punk returns on AEW Dynamite, defeats former WWE star

AEW Dynamite kicked off with the return of CM Punk, who had been absent from weekly programming following his win over MJF at Revolution. This week, The Straight-Edge star took on FTR's Dax Harwood in singles action.

Colten and Austin Gunn sat ringside to watch the two former WWE stars, continuing to tease a feud between The Gunn Club and the former AEW tag champs. Throughout the contest, the second-generation stars taunted Harwood, but he did not pay heed to their antics.

This was FTR's first outing since severing ties with their manager Tully Blanchard. Harwood also opted to enter the arena alone without his partner at ringside. However, Cash Wheeler came to ringside, only to check on his partner and not interfere.

Punk secured the win via submission when he made Harwood tap out in the Anaconda Vice, effectively drawing a close to his feud with MJF and The Pinnacle.

What's next for CM Punk in AEW after defeating MJF at Revolution?

With some assistance from Wardlow, Punk defeated his arch-nemesis MJF at the AEW Revolution. As The Salt of The Earth sets his targets on Mr. Mayhem, the former WWE Champion is without an established feud for the first time this year, opening many possibilities.

Punk has discussed his world title aspirations previously. But with Adam Cole already feuding with AEW Champion Hangman Page, he will have to wait his turn.

As of this writing, The Voice of the Voiceless is outside the top five in the promotion's ranks. He will need to rack up wins before mounting any title challenge.

