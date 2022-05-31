"Give me a freakin break" - WWE Hall of Famer addresses CM Punk's botch at Double or Nothing

CM Punk triumphantly defeated Hangman Page this past Sunday and is the new AEW World Champion. However, during the match, the veteran botched the Buckshot Lariat. In a recent podcast, Bully Ray shared his thoughts about the spot.

CM Punk performed Hangman's finisher during the former's match against John Silver on the May 11 episode of Dynamite. At the time, both the rivals were using each other's finishers to play mind games ahead of their bout. Before the fumble at Double or Nothing, Punk seamlessly performed the move against Silver.

During the latest Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray addressed CM Punk's botched Buckshot Lariat.

"I like the fact that Punk kind of messed up the Buckshot Lariat, that’s real as if Punk in training tried to master the Buckshot but just couldn’t pull it off. I don’t find anything wrong with that, despite people going on social media saying ‘he botched, he botched.’ Give me a freakin break," Bully Ray stated. (2:15)

CM Punk also says he's done it every time he's tried it and he'll be kicking himself over it for some time. When our own Dave Meltzer asks about the missed buckshot lariat, CM Punk says well now Dave certainly won't give him five stars. CM Punk also says he's done it every time he's tried it and he'll be kicking himself over it for some time. https://t.co/uS7hYnZuWw

The Second City Saint is a veteran. However, as Bully Ray noted, botches add a sense of realism to a match as nothing is always perfect.

Bully Ray questions if CM Punk is truly the face of AEW but states that he enjoyed the match

During the same podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer noted how fans had been split over CM Punk's victory on Sunday. However, he praised the new champion for his performance during the contest.

"Is he the face of AEW? The fans have been kind of split on him lately. Not sure, but I think it was a smart move to make him World Heavyweight Champion. I enjoyed the match last night, Punk did a great job. Punk’s been back in the ring now, for what, a little under a year? He had good gas in his tank against Page," Ray pointed out. (1:40)

Fans will have to tune into AEW Dynamite this week to catch a hint of what lies ahead for the potential new face of All Elite Wrestling.

