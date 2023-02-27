CM Punk seemingly breaks silence on being called a "cancer" amid uncertain AEW future

CM Punk has been called many things since things went sour at AEW All Out 2022. It was notably stated that he was called a cancer, and Punk seems to be aware of the reports as he took to Instagram to seemingly poke fun at the assertion.

CM Punk and Danhausen have notably had some back-and-forth social media banter over the past few weeks. The two are seemingly good friends, and their interaction has led many to question whether Punk could be on his way back to AEW.

In the latest episode of their hilarious feud, the former Second City Saint took to Instagram to share a meme about Danhausen, notably calling him a cancer to America.

"@danhausenad is cancerous to America and really didn't pay for lemonade, he is blackballed - WON" Punk posted.

Check out the Instagram Story below:

A screenshot of Punk's now expired Instagram Story.

It's currently unclear whether or not CM Punk will return to AEW or even pro wrestling as a whole, but FTR's Dax Harwood recently claimed that his real-life friend has a lot left to offer the industry.

Chris Jericho recently seemed to have shut down the rumors of his heat with CM Punk in a single tweet

By now, most fans know that it was allegedly Chris Jericho who approached Punk after the All-Out brawl and called him a cancer to the company. Notably, another report broke some time ago that claimed that Jericho was heavily against letting the star back in.

In a response to a fan sharing his WrestleMania XXVIII match against Punk, the veteran shockingly claimed that he always loved working with the former Second City Saint.

"I always loved working with @CMPunk" Jericho tweeted.

While it's nowhere near definite, the fact that The Lionheart fondly looked back at one of his biggest matches against Punk does point out some holes in the report. Could Chris Jericho simply be walking back his comments because CM Punk is on his way back? Or was this the veteran's way of shutting down the reports without directly addressing them?

