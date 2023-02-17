4-time WWE World Champion makes a bold claim about AEW star CM Punk amid rumored heat

A WWE veteran recently shared his opinion on AEW star CM Punk in a post on social media.

The Second City Saint has been absent from All Elite Wrestling ever since his infamous Brawl Out incident with The Elite. It was reported that he had backstage heat following his skirmish at All Out, with Chris Jericho even confronting Punk and calling him a "cancer."

One Twitter user recently shared a picture of the duo's high-profile match at WrestleMania XXVIII. Surprisingly, The Wizard responded to it and shared his thoughts on the former World Champion.

"I always loved working with @CMPunk ….," tweeted Chris Jericho.

You can check out the full results of AEW Dynamite HERE.

Konnan thinks AEW has completely fumbled with CM Punk

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that All Elite Wrestling missed a trick with The Second City Saint during his initial stint in the promotion.

He added that CM Punk might be "tainted goods" at this point, and his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion might not be "that big of a deal."

"I just think that the old adage, ‘you only have one chance to make a good first impression’ and that’s ship’s already sailed. Punk already came back after seven years. You really didn’t do s**t with him and if he comes back now, I think he left a little bit as tainted goods. Unless you have a really good angle, I don’t think it’s gonna be that big of a deal," said Konnan. [01:14 onward]

Check out the entire video down below:

With speculation rising recently about Punk's return amid AEW's low ratings, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan does bring him back after the upcoming Revolution Pay-Per-View.

Do you think CM Punk should return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes