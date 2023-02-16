AEW Dynamite results: Christian Cage returns, major name suspended, Jon Moxley's Revolution opponent confirmed

Welcome to this week's AEW Dynamite results. The show featured six matches tonight, including a Texas Tornado Tag involving Blackpool Combat Club.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt vs. The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn & Orange Cassidy

Jay Lethal and Anthony Bowens started things out, with the latter almost catching his opponent with a couple of roll-up attempts as he then planted Lethal on the mat. Max Caster got involved, and the two hit combination offense to get a near fall, but Lethal charged him into his corner. Jeff Jarrett came in to get a few shots in at Caster, only to be thrown around with several hip tosses and then a dropkick.

Jarrett managed to throw Caster to the mat, and Satnam Singh tagged in, which led to Orange Cassidy tagging himself in. Singh claimed he was too small, so he tagged in Sonjay Dutt, who ran around him, Cassidy backed out for Billy Gunn, with Dutt doing the same as Jarrett came in.

However, The Gunns emerged to be shown at the top of the ramp to distract their father, allowing Jarrett to hit a back elbow.

The match continued to break down as Dutt was ultimately dropped with 'Scissor Me Timbers' to give Bowens the pin. The Acclaimed had a staredown with The Gunns post-match before scissoring with Gunn & Cassidy.

Result: The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn & Orange Cassidy def. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: B-

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley) vs. Rush and Preston Vance

Rush and Vance were attacked before the match even started. When the match started, Castagnoli was taken out on the floor, as Moxley was double-teamed in the ring. Castagnoli made the save as Moxley rolled out and chucked in some chairs. Mox tried a slingshot into the railing on Rush but didn’t get all of it as Hangman Page was shown watching from backstage.

Vance was repeatedly thrown into chairs set up in the corner. Moxley launched himself to the floor onto Rush. As Moxley was on the apron, Vance speared him through the ropes, wiping out the others in the process.

Later in the bout, a busted-open Moxley started a striking exchange with Rush before Vance hit Moxley in the head with a chain-wrapped fist for a two-count. Vance poured down punches with the chain, as Castagnoli finally recovered to make the save and make use of his own punches with the chain on Vance, who was busted open in the process.

The Giant Swing on Vance hit 12 before each team slugged it out. Rush and Castagnoli faced off until Jose the Assistant attacked Castagnoli with a chair. This led to Wheeler Yuta beating him up the ramp to the back.

Rush called for Bulls Horn, but Castagnoli speared him in mid-air. The bout finished when Moxley choked out Vance with the chain.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. Preston Vance & Rush on AEW Dynamite via stoppage

Grade: B+

We had an interview segment where Jim Ross spoke to Wardlow.

Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods

Mark Briscoe and Josh Wood started out with a collar-and-elbow tie-up which saw Briscoe get the better of his opponent. The pair continued to tussle in the feeling-out phase of the bout.

Briscoe then hit Woods with a shoulder block which sent the former ROH Pure Champion outside. Tony Nese tried to get involved, but the Lucha Brothers came to the save.

In all the commotion, Woods had the chance to hit a corkscrew suplex on the outside. With the action back in the ring, Woods was firmly in control, making use of his technical wrestling to wear Briscoe down.

Mark reversed a scoop bodyslam to rally back into the bout before eating a jawbreaker-to-exploder suplex combo. Briscoe regained control so he could knock his opponent to the outside with a knee. At his rally, Mark hit a chair-assisted outside senton to continue his momentum. From there, he landed a crucifix powerbomb to draw a two count.

Woods reversed an attempt at the J-Driller to hit 'Pure Chaos' and only draw a two count. Some back-and-forth shortly after that wasn't enough to get Woods back into the bout as he ate a 'Froggy Bow' and lost via pinfall.

Result: Mark Briscoe def. Josh Woods on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: B+

MJF addressed the crowd and warned Bryan Danielson.

Jungle Boy vs. Brian Cage

The match started out slow, with Brian Cage and Jungle Boy working a typical David vs. Goliath balance of speed against power. Cage got the better end of things with a slam before showboating.

From there, he stalked his smaller prey. Jungle Boy fought back, but a knee to the gut put a stop to that. Cage looked for a powerbomb, but his opponent fought out of it, and an attempted comeback got a big boot from Cage. Jungle Boy somehow rallied back, but again Cage got the better of him with his strength.

Their back-and-forth continued, with neither getting a discernable advantage before Jungle Boy hit rapid offense and scored the roll-up pin.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: C

After this, Christian Cage returned to Dynamite and took out Jungle Boy.

Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

The bout started quickly, with Hangman Page hitting hard. Kip tried to make use of his superior speed, but after that failed, he went outside for a break. After this, Kip managed to get around Hangman and take control of the bout.

Hangman seized control after Sabian failed a top rope stomp. After which, he launched his opponent into the railing before a pop-up powerbomb drew a two count. Sabian tried to get back in the bout, but Hangman hit him with Dead Eye for a relatively quick win.

Result: Hangman Page def. Kip Sabian on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: C

Moxley challenged Hangman Page to a Texas Deathmatch at Revolution, which was soon made official.

It was announced that Hook had been suspended after Stokely Hathaway accused him of breaking his hand last week.

Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm - AEW Dynamite main event

Toni tried to get Ruby to help her attack Britt to begin with, which became the running theme as Britt tried to do the same. Ruby and Toni battled in the ring while Britt remained outside with AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

The former threw the latter into the ropes, with Storm landing a hip attack on Baker as she attempted to get back in the ring.

After some back-and-forth between all three competitors, Storm dropped Britt with a German suplex following Saraya's distraction. The bout descended into offense and near-falls before Saraya's distractions continued.

The next major distraction came while Storm had the Texas Cloverleaf and Britt had the Lockjaw both applied to Soho. Saraya came to break up the submission, and the match descended into chaos.

Taking full advantage of the commotion, Ruby Soho rolled up Britt Baker to pick up victory in tonight's AEW Dynamite main event.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Toni Storm and Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite via pinfall

Grade: A-

